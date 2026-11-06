DeSantis unloads on Vivek Ramaswamy: 'Tech guy who wants to bring in foreign workers'

Vivek Ramaswamy found the Ohio gubernatorial election on Tuesday even harder to carry than a 10-year-old.

The biotech entrepreneur lost by nearly eight percentage points to Democrat Amy Acton, the pandemic authoritarian who closed Ohio schools and businesses and forbade virtually all public and private gatherings in early 2020.

'Heavy D has been waiting two years to drop this hammer on Vivek.'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) laid into Ramaswamy during an after-action review on Thursday, telling the eponymous host of "The Sage Steele Show" why Ohioans rejected him.

"How bad did they beat Vivek like a drum?" said the governor. "Now part of that was Vivek, quite frankly. I don't know why they would have pushed him to be the candidate there."

After noting that his mother, Karen DeSantis, hails from Youngstown, Ohio, DeSantis noted that the Buckeye State "is a working-class state, very blue-collar."

"You know, Vivek — he's, like, a tech guy. He did this Alzheimer's drug, and he wants to bring in people, foreign workers, on visas," continued DeSantis. "That is not the type of person that's going to sell — and I know he shot himself in the foot. I know he did a lot of other stuff to make it a real landslide against him, but even with that, it's like, you gotta meet the voters where they are in some of this stuff."

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Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, certainly did himself no favors by:

attributing tech companies' decision to "hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over 'native' Americans" to the supposed veneration of "mediocrity over excellence" in American culture;

asserting that "'normalcy' doesn't cut it in a hyper-competitive global market for technical talent";

running a business that liberally used the very H-1B program that he subsequently vowed to "gut";

calling for the H-1B program to be replaced with another domestic-labor-displacing program "that focuses on selecting the very best of the best";

emphasizing that immigrants "can be the lifeblood of the American dream";

stating that as a Hindu, he believes Jesus Christ "is a son of God," not the Son of God.

DeSantis suggested that the Republicans might have kept the governor's mansion in Ohio had they run "a candidate that was more representative or more in tune with the interests of kind of these blue-collar people that make the backbone of Ohio."

The Ramaswamy campaign did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

"Dayum. Ron has determined to settle some family business," tweeted BlazeTV host Steve Deace.

BlazeTV host Jesse Kelly said of DeSantis' analysis, "You just know Heavy D has been waiting two years to drop this hammer on Vivek. Has to feel good."

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