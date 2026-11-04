Jesse Kelly is coming to BlazeTV!

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In case you missed our big announcement, 'The Jesse Kelly Show' is joining BlazeTV!
In case you missed the big announcement during our midterm election coverage, Jesse Kelly is joining BlazeTV!
Heard on more than 260 radio stations nationwide, Jesse Kelly has built an audience of millions with his signature mix of sharp wit, unapologetic commentary, and fearless opinions.
With millions of podcast downloads annually and a loyal national radio audience, Jesse has established himself as one of the most recognizable voices in conservative talk radio.
Now he is bringing that same energy to BlazeTV.
"The Jesse Kelly Show" will be available soon on BlazeTV, joining our lineup of independent voices committed to delivering the news, analysis, and commentary you won't find in the mainstream media.
We're thrilled to welcome Jesse to the BlazeTV family, and we can't wait for you to watch.
Stay tuned for more details on when you can catch "The Jesse Kelly Show" on BlazeTV!
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BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
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