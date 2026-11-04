Republican Paul LePage claims victory in Maine amid Democrat tsunami

Republican former Gov. Paul LePage has declared victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District, though the race's official winner has yet to be called.

LePage claimed victory over state auditor Matt Dunlap, who has been at the helm during a period of unprecedented home health care fraud tied to the Somali community. The former governor claimed victory at Sea Dog Brewing Company in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon.

'I believe you follow the money, you recover the funds, and you prosecute the fraudsters.'

Dunlap has not conceded.

With 10% of the vote outstanding, it's possible the outcome changes. However, given the projected margins, it appears unlikely that Dunlap can eke out a win.

Maine's 2nd District covers most of Maine north of Augusta and went for President Donald Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

LePage didn't shy away from Trump on the campaign trail.

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Carl D. Walsh/Portland Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

"I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular," LePage said in 2016.

Both Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) campaigned for LePage as well.

LePage is confident that his unique personality and political pedigree have led him to victory in the Pine Tree State.

“The public numbers have us up about 4,000, and the team has been calling all the towns that haven’t come in yet, and there’s no path to victory for my opponent,” LePage said, according to the Maine Wire.

LePage honed in on his opponent's entanglement in Maine's migrant-driven fraud crisis.

"Matt Dunlap and his boss, [Gov.] Janet Mills, are purposefully not taking fraud seriously in the state of Maine," LePage said in Lewiston on Oct. 27, according to WGME.

"I believe you follow the money, you recover the funds, and you prosecute the fraudsters," LePage said.

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