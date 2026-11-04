Unhinged elderly male caught on viral video slapping face of much younger Turning Point worker at polling site

An elderly male was caught on a viral video slapping the face of a much younger Turning Point worker at a New Hampshire polling site on Election Day.

The Laconia Police Department said in a Wednesday news release that it was called just after 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to Woodland Heights Elementary School, the Ward 5 polling location, for a reported assault.

'You sit there and dare to look me in the face and say I don't know anything!'

Upon arrival, police said the victim indicated he was at the Turning Point USA informational booth — which was located outside — when a male approached him to read a poem about rich people.

The victim stated that he and the male engaged in a debate, but as the conversation continued, the male suspect became more agitated, police said.

The victim told police the male became very aggressive, raising his voice and yelling at the victim before striking the victim with the back of his right hand across the right side of the victim's face.

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The above news video shows a redacted version of the incident, but you can view the raw clip here, which has been viewed 2 million times.

"You have no idea who I am, so how dare you say I don't know much?" the elderly male hollers at the younger conservative worker, according to the video.

"You haven't presented a single statistic," the worker quietly replies before the elderly male shoots back, "Neither have you! Goddamn! I cannot believe that bulls**t! You sit there and dare to look me in the face and say I don't know anything!"

With that, the elderly male gets closer to the conservative worker, appears to raise his middle finger just inches from the worker's face, says, "That's what I know," and slaps the worker's face with the back of his hand — as an audible thud can be heard. He then concludes with a hearty "F**k you!"

The victim doesn't utter a word or place his hands on his assailant in response.

Others nearby can be heard protesting the physical attack as the elderly male quickly walks away and drops several more F-bombs.

Police said they located video evidence as well as several witnesses — and the male suspect was identified as Stephen Redic, 70, of Laconia.

Police said an arrest warrant was generated, and the suspect was arrested at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Redic was charged with one count of simple assault, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of disorderly conduct.

Police said Redic will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10 in Laconia.

Redic told WMUR-TV the video tells only part of the story, but he added to the station that his actions were inexcusable and that he apologizes.

Laconia Police told WMUR they have never dealt with Redic before.

"I think, certainly, there are two different sides to this," Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield noted to the station. "I think that this gentleman was very heated and very opinionated in his viewpoint, which led to him becoming agitated, and it just built and built and built until he eventually assaulted him."

Turning Point Action posted the raw video of the attack. The organization notes in its X bio that "we register voters, we recruit precinct leaders, and we chase ballots" — and that Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk founded the group.

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