'They don't care about you': Republican who lost his race BASHES GOP leadership in Texas

A politician who lost his campaign for comptroller in Texas lambasted the Republican leadership in a fiery speech to his supporters on election night.

Don Huffines excoriated Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who both lost their re-election contests to Democrats.

'They never cared about you. I served with them. They laugh and make fun of you.'

"It's gonna be almost impossible to win this state back," said Huffines in video posted to social media early Wednesday.

"I blame it on our leadership; I just do. I blame this on Greg Abbott. I blame it on Dan Patrick. I blame it on all the mushy middle people that want to think they're in the middle. 'We want to make everybody happy.' Well, you sure did a good job of this mess!" he added.

Huffines said that Texans had gotten tired of Abbott and Patrick after they sought a fourth term in office.

"I hope they're happy. Because now we're all gonna suffer. I blame it all on our leadership," he continued.

"People are tired of the Republicans being in office. They couldn't campaign on a policy issue. If they campaigned on lowering your property tax, guess what: All that did was remind everybody why you didn’t do it 12 years ago," Huffines said. "And that's a fact!"

Then he got personal.

"They didn't do it 12 years ago because they don't care about you. They never cared about you. I served with them. They laugh and make fun of you and the grassroots. They never cared about our party platform! And they still don't. They don't care. They don't care at all," he said.

"I don't know if they care they lost tonight. But I know there's a lot of people that care. There's a lot of great patriots. What are we gonna do?" Huffines asked rhetorically.

"Who are you gonna call?" he concluded. "There's no one left."

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Don Huffines is fired up: “I blame this on Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick. Thinking they’re going to go four terms as Governor and Lt. Governor. Seriously?! If they campaigned on lowering your property taxes all that did was remind everybody why you didn’t do it 12 years ago.” https://t.co/vV9rRNsjrl

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 4, 2026

Texas Republicans lost the governorship, the lieutenant governor's race, and one of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate. The astounding losses helped propel Democrats to easily take over the U.S. House of Representatives as well as the Senate.

Huffines lost his campaign for comptroller to Sarah Eckhardt, who will become the first Democrat to win the comptroller's office since the last millennium.

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