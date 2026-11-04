Democrat's victory will make him the first transgender-identifying legislator in Alabama

A man who identifies as a transgender woman flipped a seat in the Alabama state House to the Democratic column in the devastating midterm elections.

Allison Montgomery obtained 53.2% of the vote to unseat the Republican incumbent state Rep. Phillip Rigsby, who garnered 46.7% of the vote.

Montgomery's victory came on the coattails of a monumental midterm collapse of the Republican Party.

The 32-year-old Episcopalian won the district despite it supporting Rigsby by 16 points in 2022.

Montgomery's victory, along with one other victory, expanded Democratic representation in Alabama to 31 seats, but Republicans continue to have the upper hand with 74 seats.

"The culture war stuff is all to keep us from uniting and being stronger than the billionaires," Montgomery said in a campaign video posted to social media.

"They are making sure we have less of a chance to stand up to businesses who want to abuse our state and exploit our workers," he added. "I'm not gonna let that happen to Alabama. It stops with us, with my generation of legislators. That's what I'm all about."

Montgomery's victory came on the coattails of a monumental midterm collapse of the Republican party.

RELATED: Sen. Tuberville gets mocked for warning about pilots with 'deranged fetish' — then he brings the receipts

Democrats were able to seize control of both chambers of Congress, presumably based on frustration and anger from voters about inflation and the state of the economy after the military operation in Iran.

President Donald Trump initially released a defiant statement but has since said that he's willing to work with Democrats.

Montgomery meanwhile said after his victory that he would work "especially hard" for those with hatred for him.