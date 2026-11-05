VIDEO: Mom fights off home invader's attempted sexual attack — then cops uncover alleged mastermind's chilling betrayal

An Arizona man conspired with an online stranger to have the man's fiancée sexually assaulted at their home while the couple's two young children were inside, according to authorities.

The Buckeye Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a residence around 6 p.m. Oct. 16.

'The more you threaten her, the more she'll get into it.'

"A woman reported that she was home with her two children when an unknown man walked into her house and attacked her," police stated. "The victim fought off the suspect, who then left the scene before officers arrived."

The alleged victim said her attacker tried to strangle her, and she retaliated by punching, kicking, and choking her assailant.

Court documents said the alleged assailant also kicked the mother's 17-month-old daughter, which caused the toddler to fall and hit her head on a baby gate.

The woman said her 2-month-old son was sleeping in a bedroom during the altercation.

Investigators recovered home security video of the altercation between the mother and the suspect, identified by police as 20-year-old Adrian Ayala.

KTVK-TV reported, "In home security video of the assault, Ayala can be heard telling the victim that her partner sent him to sexually assault her. Ayala told the victim he met her partner on Reddit, police said."

Investigators identified the woman's fiancé as 23-year-old Zarian Dyer, who allegedly conspired with Ayala to orchestrate the attack.

Law enforcement officers said they discovered that Dyer and Ayala were exchanging messages on Reddit.

KPNX-TV reported that the account linked to Ayala sent a message asking if the woman was "in on" the plan, but the other account responded by saying, "Nope."

According to court records, a message from the account allegedly connected to Dyer stated: "You can't tell her I told you or sent you either. You just gotta do it. I understand if it's too much."

A message from the alleged Ayala account asked if they could get in trouble, and the reply advised Ayala to "run to your car and leave, and we can pretend this didn't happen."

Court records indicate that a message from Ayala's alleged account said he would "have to back out" because he was "not comfortable if she not into it."

Court documents show that a message from Dyer's alleged account stated, "The more you threaten her, the more she'll get into it."

Around 5 p.m. on the day of the alleged assault, a message from Dyer's alleged account urged Ayala to "get here faster" because he was attempting to "fake kill time" at a nearby grocery store, according to court documents.

Court documents said police obtained video showing Dyer at a grocery store around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 but that he left after approximately 10 minutes, and he didn't purchase anything.

A message from Dyer's alleged account to Ayala at 5:57 p.m. read: "Time's up bro" and told him to "run away when she gets bad."

According to court documents, a 6:04 p.m. message from Ayala's alleged account stated: "I'm so sorry."

Police said a response from Dyer's alleged account read, "I'm deleting this account. You should too."

According to KTVK, Dyer told police that when he arrived at the home, he jumped out of the car and began chasing Ayala. The station added that Dyer claimed the two got into a fight before Ayala took off — but police said home video showed Dyer sitting in his car for 44 seconds before chasing Ayala.

Court records stated that the alleged victim claimed Ayala attempted to remove her clothes, but she was able to escape.

A neighbor heard the woman screaming, so she called police, according to court documents, which added that Ayala told the alleged victim, "Your boyfriend told me you'd be into this."

Investigators identified Ayala through license plate camera data and vehicle records.

The alleged victim said Dyer had gone to the grocery store when the incident took place.

Ayala, of Goodyear, was arrested the next day.

KSAZ-TV reported that when Ayala was arrested, he reportedly told investigators the he "went to the victim’s home after meeting her fiancé online and entering into an agreement with him to sexually assault the victim."

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Detectives seized electronic devices belonging to both Ayala and Dyer, according to court records.

Buckeye Police noted that "in reviewing data from those devices, investigators found evidence that Ayala and Dyer were communicating about the planned assault."

Dyer has denied the accusations, according to police.

When confronted with information about the Reddit messages, Dyer "remained quiet with his head down," court documents indicated.

"Each thing Zarian was confronted with, he did not answer directly and deflected to go onto another topic," court records said, according to KTVK.

Dyer was arrested and hit with eight charges, including aggravated assault, sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault, kidnapping, and conspiracy — and his bond was set at $500,000.

Police said a motive was not initially known.

"This case involved the defendant using social media to set up the sexual assault of his girlfriend, the mother of his children, on the co-conspirator's phone," prosecutors stated.

Buckeye Police Department media manager Carissa Planalp told KTVK, "We're fortunate that the injuries were not serious. But investigators knew that they had to develop the information they needed to hold those accountable. It was a very scary, terrifying situation for this family."

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