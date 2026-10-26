Father sexually abuses teen girl while flying with his wife and 4 kids — victim captures 'appalling act' on video

A Massachusetts father has been convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a teen girl aboard a JetBlue flight — while he was on the plane with his wife and four kids, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced in a statement that 48-year-old Jonathan Alan Lefman, following a three-day jury trial, was convicted Oct. 16 of one count of abusive sexual contact within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

'The defendant repeatedly sexually abused a minor who was simply trying to travel safely aboard a commercial flight.'

The charge is punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and five years to life of supervised release.

On Aug. 30, 2024, Lefman was a passenger aboard a JetBlue flight — along with his wife and four children — that was flying from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Boston, Massachusetts.

The arrest affidavit says Lefman was sitting next to his 16-year-old son and directly behind the 17-year-old victim during the time of misconduct.

"On multiple occasions during the flight and while on the ground waiting to deplane in Boston, Lefman engaged in abusive sexual contact with the minor victim," the statement said.

"Specifically, Lefman worked his hand in between the area between the back and bottom of the seat directly in front of him, where the minor victim was seated, and touched the minor victim's buttocks without her permission," the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts stated.

The victim said she saw "Lefman's reflection leaning between the seats in the seatback monitor in front of her" when he attempted to touch her on one occasion, authorities said.

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Video screenshots showing Jonathan Lefman reaching between the seats of a JetBlue flight. Image source: U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts

The victim told investigators that "a man touched me without my permission," the affidavit stated.

The affidavit added that Lefman also touched the backs of the victim's feet with his feet, under the seat.

"At first I thought he was stretching because we all get tired," the victim said. But later she "started to realize that he was really touching" her and "kept moving forward and side to side" to avoid being touched, according to the affidavit.

The statement read, "On the last occasion when he touched or attempted to touch her buttocks, the minor victim was able to use her cellphone camera to take a video of Lefman’s fingers protruding between the back and bottom of the minor victim’s seat."

Authorities said the teenager took a video of Lefman exiting the aircraft.

An adult female family member of the victim, who was sitting in a different row of the airplane, confronted Lefman after the flight and reported his conduct to a JetBlue supervisor, according to the statement.

The female family member told authorities that Lefman apologized and claimed he was only stretching, the affidavit said.

The victim's family member also told Lefman's wife that "she should be concerned about the man’s behavior as she has children," according to the affidavit.

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FBI Special Agent Jason D. Costello wrote in the arrest affidavit that Lefman "did knowingly engage in unwanted sexual contact with 'Minor A' by intentionally touching, through the clothing, the buttocks of Minor A with intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade Minor A or arouse or gratify his own sexual desire."

Lefman was arrested and charged in February 2025 and indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2025.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley said in a statement:

The defendant repeatedly sexually abused a minor who was simply trying to travel safely aboard a commercial flight. No one should have to fear being sexually assaulted, whether in the air or on the ground. Today’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for his disturbing conduct and sends a clear message that those who prey on vulnerable passengers will face justice.

Ted E. Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI, Boston Division, added:

This verdict delivers justice for a young teen who showed remarkable courage following an appalling act. No one should ever be subjected to such harmful and predatory conduct— least of all in a confined, public space where she was entitled to feel safe. The FBI is fully committed to protecting children and ensuring those who exploit or abuse them, like Mr. Lefman, are brought to justice.

Lefman is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 12, 2027.

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