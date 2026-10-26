Elon Musk just granted huge new perks to X subscribers — just don't give Grok your credit card

The subscription options on X have evolved a lot since they launched in late 2022, then under the Twitter Blue name. Originally, they gave users longer posts and boosted their algorithmic reach, among other perks. Today, however, X’s paid plans have way more features powered by AI, and you can upgrade today for the same price or better.

When paid subscriptions launched on X, they came in three different tiers:

These plans offer far more capabilities than the old plans for the same price, and you may even save money.

Basic let users write longer posts, edit their posts after they were published, and upload longer videos.

Premium included everything in Basic, plus the coveted check mark for verification, higher algorithmic priority, higher usage limits on Grok, and access to the creator program that let users earn money for their posts.

Premium+ came with everything above, in addition to zero ads on X, reply priority boosts, and even higher limits on Grok.

A lot has changed, though, since Musk and company launched the first version of X’s paid subscriptions. Grok is a lot smarter, X is now part of SpaceXSI (formerly SpaceXAI and SpaceX before that), and Musk even acquired a hugely popular agentic AI coding platform called Cursor. With so much change, it only made sense that X’s paid options should change too, and they’re even better than they were before.

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Customers used to pay separately for X Premium, SuperGrok, and Cursor Pro, costing anywhere between $10 and $100 per month. Not anymore. As of mid-October, X brought X Premium, Grok, and Cursor together under one single subscription plan simply called the X Subscription.

This new option features four simple tiers with scaling capabilities:

Free offers basic X features, like sending posts, replying to other users, and following friends, along with limited AI access.

Plus adds a premium check mark, reduces ads on X, and unlocks broader access to Grok Chat for text-based AI queries, Grok Voice for live speech conversations, Grok Imagine to generate images and videos, and Grok Build for agentic coding. This plan is available for $8 per month.

Premium adds Grok Bot, the new agentic AI service powered by Cursor, unlocks access to the latest frontier Grok models, and provides faster performance. With four times the available AI usage capacity found in Plus, this option is the most popular tier at $30 per month.

Super unlocks the maximum power of the X Subscription, adding in 15 times more AI usage capacity and premier access to the most powerful Grok models during peak usage times of the day. This plan is available for $100 per month.

X.ai

By comparison, these plans offer far more capabilities than the old plans for the same price, and you may even save money if you previously subscribed to SuperGrok or Cursor. In this way, Grok’s more advanced features are easier to access, and you can do a lot more with the plan you pick than you could before the X Subscription rollout.

The brand-new Grok Bot is something that many will want to try. As a fully autonomous AI agent, it can do all sorts of things on your behalf, such as keep your calendar in order like a personal assistant, scan through emails to give you the latest updates on important matters, offer a daily brief with top news stories that you’ll appreciate, and tons more.

Musk even suggested you give Grok a photo of your credit card to let it shop for you online. I wouldn’t go that far, especially as the internet seemingly melts down over the newly discovered PHP vulnerabilities, but the fact that Grok Bot can do this is impressive.

New users can sign up for the X Subscription today. If you’re an existing X Premium or Cursor subscriber, your account will remain unchanged for now, unless you choose to upgrade to the X Subscription. Those who upgrade will have their old X Premium subscription canceled and may even receive a refund for unused time.

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