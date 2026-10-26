Meet the former oil trader smuggling the green agenda into the Republican Party

John Arnold has been busy since leaving Enron.

His money has fueled research into probation leniency decried as "pro-criminal." In other states, Arnold backs nominally conservative energy groups prioritizing green energy and hostility to fossil fuels.

'Billionaires like him should stop bastardizing our nonprofit laws foisting their leftist beliefs on the American people.'

"The Arnold Pipeline," a new 28-page report from Power the Future, excavates the former trader's labyrinthine network.

Arnold, a former Enron natural gas trader turned billionaire philanthropist, has built a policy machine that funnels research and advocacy for progressive priorities into red-state capitals. Despite his background in fossil fuels, Arnold's money is aimed at weeding out those energy sources in favor of renewables.

Tracking IRS filings, grant records, and policy proposals across Ohio, Oklahoma, and Indiana, the report finds that Arnold isn't looking to flip Republicans into Democrats. Instead, the billionaire trader just needs them to put a patriotic veneer on a liberal agenda.

Power the Future founder and executive director Dan Turner told Blaze News why his group looked into Arnold in the first place.

"Since our founding, Power the Future’s north star has been holding the environmental left to account," Turner said. "As our efforts continued, we were surprised to learn about the role that John Arnold plays, not only as someone who used to work in the industry, but also as someone who holds himself out as a champion of common sense."

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Arnold Ventures calls itself evidence-based and bipartisan. Its stated mission is to "maximize opportunity and minimize injustice."

The Laura and John Arnold Foundation ended 2024 with a whopping $4.77 billion in assets, according to its tax filing. Arnold's charitable and advocacy arms gave out over $190 million in grants that same year.

Arnold Ventures’ advocacy arm, Action Now Initiative, says Arnold Ventures gives it “coordination, assistance, and support services.” Action Now is a separate nonprofit from the Arnold Foundation, but John Arnold is on both groups’ boards. Action Now reported nearly $10.9 million in grants in 2024.



The portfolio doesn't stop with energy. Criminal justice was Arnold's largest named funding category in 2024, constituting 31% of grant-making. Action Now spent $2.8 million on getting ranked-choice voting passed in Alaska, then doubled down to defend the system from a repeal effort.

Arnold Ventures' November 2025 energy overview also calls for policies that "reduce emissions."

"Amid a surging data center and AI boom, America needs more forms of energy period," Turner told Blaze News. "It doesn't need the eco extremists who are obsessed with sacrificing oil, natural gas, and coal at the green altar."

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Grant records show more than $23.2 million going to environmental and clean-energy groups, according to Power the Future's report. They include the Environmental Defense Fund, the Niskanen Center, and the Climate Leadership Council's carbon-dividend campaign. In 2019, Arnold gave Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends its first grant: $500,000.

Arnold's organization doesn't always deal directly with Republican states. It also pushes money and influence through aligned organizations.

In Ohio, the Arnold pipeline flows through the Energy Foundation, a national clean-energy grant-maker that received roughly $4.2 million from Arnold between 2017 and 2020. Ohio is a pivotal state for energy production, situated atop the Utica Shale oil and gas play. It also hosts the Ohio Conservative Energy Forum, which benefited from a chain of grants that starts with Arnold money.

The U.S. Energy Foundation gave the Conservative Energy Network $2,027,500 in 2024, according to its tax filing. CEN then paid $210,361 to the Ohio Conservative Energy Forum and funded conservative-branded clean-energy groups in eight other states, including Indiana.

The forum's executive director testified for House Bill 15, the sweeping 2025 energy law signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine. The law ended ratepayer subsidies for coal plants and backed solar projects at schools.

The Ohio Conservative Energy Forum called it a "win."

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In Oklahoma, there is no middleman.

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and Arnold Ventures announced a formal partnership on March 26, 2025. Arnold Ventures agreed to match state spending dollar-for-dollar, up to $10 million over four years, for as much as $20 million combined. The first programs cover tutoring, youth services, and adoption.

Stitt has a record of breaking with the right.

Blaze News reported in August that Stitt had established a National Governors Association immigration task force with Democratic governors and was pushing for state-issued work permits.

"Let's actually have the governors issue workforce permits," Stitt said.

Blaze News opinion columnist and podcast host Daniel Horowitz called Stitt's energy policies into question back in 2024.

"He’s [Stitt's]right. Oklahoma has enough oil and gas to fuel much of the world," Horowitz wrote.

"The trouble is the memorandum he signed does not promote reliable energy. Instead, it prioritizes inefficient and heavily subsidized forms of energy."

Under the Arnold deal, Oklahoma isn't the only one deciding which programs receive funding.

The Coalition for Evidence-Based Policy helps identify applicable programs. Its president, Jon Baron, was Arnold Ventures' vice president of evidence-based policy from 2015 to 2021.

"The government needs help from the private sector," Stitt said regarding the partnership in March.

In Indiana, the former head of an Arnold-funded group now runs the state's health policy.

The Arnold Foundation gave the Employers' Forum of Indiana $474,222 in 2022 to build an online dashboard comparing what hospitals charge private insurers with Medicare rates. Arnold Ventures later called the group "an AV grantee."

Former Employers' Forum of Indiana CEO Gloria Sachdev is now Indiana's secretary of health and family services. Gov. Mike Braun's December 2024 announcement of her appointment highlighted the same hospital-price work Arnold helped fund.

Her agency is now openly using Medicaid payments to throttle private hospitals.

"We're using our financial authority in the Medicaid market to influence the commercial market," said Mitch Roob, secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration, Indiana's Medicaid agency.

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Republicans weighing proposals without knowing who bankrolled the research and the ultimate aims of those patrons are being deprived of crucial context, the report argues.



"Conservative officials and officeholders should know that most anything connected to Arnold's financial web runs counter to their ideological worldview and policy agenda," Turner told Blaze News.

Turner told Blaze News that Arnold keeps a low profile on purpose.

"The reason that Arnold disguises his motivations and intent is because he knows selling the priorities of extreme left-wing environmentalists in places like Indiana, Ohio, and Oklahoma would be an absolute nonstarter if the public knew," Turner said. "That's exactly what we're trying to do with this report: raise public awareness."

Asked what reform should look like, Turner pointed to Congress.

"Passing H.R. 8330, the Stop Climate Shakedowns Act of 2026, would be a good place to start," he said.

Introduced April 16 by Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.), the bill would ban climate lawfare against oil, gas, and coal companies in federal and state courts. It would also void pending cases.

"The climate change movement in America is a big business, and lawsuits are how they make money," Turner said. "The courts are weaponized against one industry, driving up costs for every American while enriching some and bankrolling the campaigns of others."

"Billionaires like him should stop bastardizing our nonprofit laws foisting their leftist beliefs on the American people," Turner told Blaze News.

Arnold Ventures did not respond to a request for comment.

Gov. Kevin Stitt's office, Gov. Mike Braun's office, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, the Energy Foundation, the Conservative Energy Network, the Coalition for Evidence-Based Policy, and Sen. Jim Banks' office did not respond to Blaze News' requests for comment.

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