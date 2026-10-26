Democrats want to bankrupt Trump allies — and scare off the next generation of conservatives

Is the goal of prosecuting political opponents to punish the people in power — or to scare everyone else away from serving them?

The latter is the disturbing implication in Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s comments about using lawfare to pursue members of the Trump administration — and BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre is surprised by how plainly she said it.

“Slotkin went out there and basically said that we need to just destroy all of these people in the Trump administration, sue them into the ground, put them all in jail, you know, put pressure on these cases so that no ... conservative, young conservative who’s thinking about going into the Trump administration will ever do so,” MacIntyre tells guest News Fist.

“They’ll be so terrified that entire generations of conservatives will refuse to actually serve in the executive branch,” he continues.

“And of course, you know, this is what makes a presidential administration run,” he adds.

In the clip of Slotkin, she says, “I want to look at these signature cases and not just focus on the president, but on the people who enabled him. I want young people coming out of school to say, ‘Should I go work for the Trump administration? Like, that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity.’”

“I want them to be like, ‘Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that. I want that deterrence message sent,” she added.

“So, we can see right here, exactly the plan,” MacIntyre says. “If you can force all of these people out of the administration, you put them in jail, you can, you know, bankrupt them. Remember, the process is the punishment.”

While this might not end in their imprisonment, MacIntyre notes that they could spend “millions of dollars defending themselves in the court of public opinion.”

“And the whole purpose, what she’s saying out loud here is just, the only reason I want to do this is I want to intimidate future conservatives into not serving. And she’s perfectly aware — as you know, remember Slotkin was a CIA analyst,” he says.

“She’s saying, ‘I’m going to use this to make sure the deep state destroys any possibility of anyone ever serving in a Republican administration again,’” he adds.

News Fist is shocked that “these are the same people that promote things like enabling civil society and democracy.”

“Like, what is democracy? Well, democracy is when we undertake an intimidation and smearing campaign on the entire opposition to starve them of any talent,” he says, pointing out that this “would actually play into the Groyper infiltration” of the Republican Party.

“Because what kind of people would not really care about having their name blackened? It’s exactly the people that are already beyond the pale. This is always the limitation with these kinds of tactics,” he says.

“If you throw enough people out of, you know, polite society, if you put enough people beyond the pale, as it were, they wind up making their own counter-elite, their own alternative society,” he adds.

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