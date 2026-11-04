‘There is a thing called denaturalization’: Sara Gonzales calls out 'grotesque' immigrant who took mocking Charlie Kirk’s death to another level

More than a year after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, some liberals still haven’t learned their lesson — and are still mocking his death.

“They, you know, maybe thought it was funny that a family lost a husband and a father. Haha. Because he believed in low taxes and closed borders,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments, calling it a “litmus test.”

“It was this litmus test that was like, are you a good person or a bad person? If you mocked it, if you made fun of it, if you thought it was funny, if you, you know, just showed that you had no care in the world, no regard for human life, it’s pretty clear that you were a bad person,” she continues.

And these “grotesque creatures who apparently have not gotten the memo” are getting even bolder in their mockery.

This was made clear when one young woman attending the University of Texas San Antonio spoke at a Turning Point USA Pick Up the Mic event. And not only did she fail the litmus test, she set the bar even lower.

The young woman introduced herself as “Pamper Baby” before telling speaker Christian Collins that she took Plan B that morning and is an immigrant.

She went on to use her time to read a poem she wrote: “It was the night before the Kirkversary, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The flags were hung proudly, the memes all on deck, as we solemnly remembered a shot to the neck.”

“The podcast fell silent, the hot takes grew weary, for tomorrow, dear friends, is the great Kirkversary,” she finished, before advertising her “Squirt for Kirk” event with “vaccines included.”

The woman went on to tell Collins he was “brave” for attending the event without a “neck brace.”

After the exchange went viral, the internet quickly found out that the woman and her mother are from Rio De Janeiro and have not been living in the U.S. for very long — and the mother even advertises that she and her daughters are “citizens of the world.”

“There is a thing called denaturalization. And I’m just wondering if they’re here as immigrants and they are not naturalized citizens or even if they are naturalized citizens. I just have to ask if there is any good reason that we should allow people to immigrate here just to mock Americans dying,” Gonzales comments.

“Why should we not kick that person out of our country?” she asks. “Why should this person be here? I just think the entire family can go back to one of those four other countries that they’ve lived in because they’re so well traveled and they’re ‘citizens of the world.’”

“We don’t need any immigrant who comes here inciting violence,” she adds.

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