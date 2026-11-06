Democrat tycoon buys top home security company — to train his business partner's AI

Customers who trust ADT to protect their homes will soon have their security systems invaded by AI. The company was recently bought by another group with close ties to OpenAI, and an artificial intelligence overhaul is all but inevitable.

Popular home security service ADT was acquired last month by Thrive Holdings, a company backed by OpenAI. Thrive Holdings is a spinoff of Thrive Capital, the venture capital firm founded by Democrat tycoon Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of President Trump’s former senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The move could ultimately give Thrive Holdings and OpenAI access to user data to train and optimize OpenAI’s GPT models.

Despite hints that AI investments are drying up, leading to a possible collapse, Joshua is one of the more bullish venture capitalists when it comes to AI. Instead of short-term gains, he has his eyes set on the big picture, writing in a letter obtained by Bloomberg:

“It is difficult to overstate the magnitude of the opportunity. It would also be a grave error in our minds to let excitement weaken our investment discipline.” He added, “Within Silicon Valley in particular, the industry can become fixated on hyper-incremental technological turns rather than where the technology ultimately leads.”

This stance comes as no surprise, as Kushner’s company Thrive Holdings is tightly intertwined with one of the largest, most powerful frontier AI platforms in the world. Nearly a year ago, OpenAI took an ownership stake in Thrive Holdings, tying them together as partners.

In the official press release, the AI giant openly admitted that, “OpenAI will embed research, product, and engineering teams inside Thrive Holdings’ companies to boost speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency while strengthening service quality. The work will establish a repeatable model that can expand across other industries.”

In the same release, Kushner added, “The businesses we acquire represent the right reward systems for this evolution, bringing together industry expertise and real-world data that can help improve models on specific tasks and capabilities.”

In other words, future acquisitions following the December 2025 partnership — like ADT — would be made specifically to further AI development and expand AI features across their brands. They want to use their companies to make OpenAI’s models smarter and more effective.

Thrive Holdings will pay $15.3 billion in cash to gobble up one of the most trusted names in home security — a badge of honor it earned over 150 years after it was founded in 1874. To finalize the deal, Thrive Holdings will buy all public shares of ADT at $10 per unit, officially taking it off the New York Stock Exchange to turn it into a private company.

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Khanchit Khirisutchalual/Getty Images

The move could ultimately give Thrive Holdings and OpenAI access to user data to train and optimize OpenAI’s GPT models. In exchange, users would likely get additional AI-powered features to shore up their home security beyond what ADT currently offers.

Now before you unplug your system and throw it out with this week’s garbage, note that nothing about the service will change overnight. In fact, the company made a strong promise that, “ADT’s data and privacy policies will remain unchanged, and no new data sharing will occur without customer permission.”

That’s a good start.

One of Thrive Holdings’ co-founders reiterated the same sentiment, stating, “Protecting customers’ homes also means protecting their data. Thrive Holdings is committed to upholding the highest standards of privacy and cybersecurity to protect the information that customers entrust to ADT.”

If you’re an ADT customer, there’s nothing you need to do today. Your service will remain active with the same policies in place. However, it would be a good idea to keep an eye out for future communications as the new ADT adds AI to its product portfolio. Especially look out for any changes in ADT’s terms and conditions and/or privacy policies that could give it more access to your home security data.

Lastly, if you don’t want AI in your home at all — or if you specifically dislike OpenAI’s platform for any reason — let this be your warning. It may be time to switch to another home security provider.

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