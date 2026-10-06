OpenAI called its chatbot an 'existential risk.' Now it faces a legal ultimatum from this red state.

The public can’t agree if artificial intelligence is a good thing or a bad thing for society, but one state is taking a stand in opposition. A Florida attorney general recently made a motion to block further ChatGPT development, and unless several strict terms are met, OpenAI can’t release new AI models in the state ever again.

In late September, DeSantis-appointed Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a temporary injunction against OpenAI. The document shines a spotlight on OpenAI, bringing to light the company’s claims that ChatGPT “poses an existential risk to the continued survival of humankind.” Furthermore, AI companies like OpenAI “admit that they provide a service without fully knowing how it works.”

Uthmeier’s motion delivers the government reckoning they crave.

Ultimately, this threat is what led Big AI CEOs, like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk, to join together in a call to “pace the frontier.” However, so far, that union has amounted to nothing but lip service, as frontier model development continues unfettered, at least for now.

Not willing to wait for the AI companies to do the responsible thing on their own, Uthmeier’s motion delivers the government reckoning they crave. He scathingly rebukes OpenAI, calling the company “grossly negligent” and stating that ChatGPT was “defectively designed,” making it a “public nuisance” that put Floridians in danger without warning.

These aren’t specious claims either. The motion cites several real incidents where ChatGPT harmed Florida citizens. It:

Provided minors with information on how to harm themselves and/or take their own lives.

Explained how to combine drugs that resulted in dangerous side effects.

Offered tips that enabled anorexia.

Helped plan a mass shooting and at least one homicide resulting in multiple losses of life.

Created a platform meant to “hook” young users for more engagement.

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Muse Charm/Meta

To ensure ChatGPT no longer poses a threat to Floridians, Uthmeier proposed several remedies that all must be met. A failure to comply means that OpenAI can’t release future models in the state, though existing models can remain active. To meet all requests, OpenAI:

Can’t develop new AI models until “third-party approved safety guardrails” are put in place to shore up training safety protocols and prevent automated cyberattacks. Can no longer allow ChatGPT to offer additional information after serving a response to a query, eliminating its engagement bait loop designed to boost usage numbers. Is barred from deceptive marketing practices that claim ChatGPT is “safe, accurate, or reliable.” Footnotes at the bottom of responses that claim AI can make mistakes do not suffice in this case. Cannot give ChatGPT human-like attributes, including pronouns and language that equates the service to a trusted friend, all of which confuse users and the AI platforms themselves. Must ban minors from the platform, both to protect their safety and to keep ChatGPT from collecting data belonging to underaged users.

There are clear pros and cons to an outright ChatGPT ban in Florida. On one side, it ensures AI platforms can no longer influence the thoughts and beliefs of Florida citizens as OpenAI tries to tame the monster it created. On the other side, it cuts Florida citizens off from what has become a vital knowledge resource, potentially leaving them behind as other United States citizens freely access the latest frontier tech.

Depending on how you feel about AI, either one of these might sound like the better option.

The most glaring problem, though, is that the injunction specifically targets ChatGPT while leaving the others — Claude, Gemini, Grok, and open-weight models — completely untouched. If the state of Florida was serious about protecting citizens and children from generative artificial intelligence, they would hand out a comprehensive AI ban not unlike Bernie Sanders’ proposed American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act, which Glenn Beck explained is a bad idea.

The motion is currently under review by 10th Judicial Circuit of Florida Judge Heather Beato. In the meantime, OpenAI voluntarily paused training on its upcoming model, GPT-6.1 Astra, after it subverted instructions while gathering data on federal government websites.

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