Bernie Sanders drops radical new AI plan — Glenn Beck calls it his worst idea ever

As fears over the impending AI takeover continue to mount, some politicians are proposing solutions. Earlier this week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) published an opinion piece in the New York Times in which he announced a bill called the American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act.

In short, Sanders argued that big AI companies got rich by using everyone’s data, writings, and ideas without permission or compensation. His bill proposes that the government take 50% ownership of the biggest AI companies — including voting shares and board seats — and place them into a public sovereign wealth fund that would supposedly benefit all Americans.

Glenn Beck believes this might be Sanders’ worst idea to date.

“For the love of little baby Jesus, hear me!” he pleads. “Do not allow our government to get deeper in bed with these AI companies.”

While Glenn agrees with Sanders that AI developers “have taken and built this entire system on your back,” government involvement will only further corrupt an already depraved system.

He explains that for years, AI developers have been using Google data to “map” human brains to learn how to effectively “manipulate” us. In other words, they’re learning how to bring about “the death of free will.”

Couple this astonishing power with the government’s “evil schemes,” and you’ve got a dystopia that would shock even Orwell.

To illustrate the danger of public-private partnerships, Glenn recounts how during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government made secret agreements with companies like Pfizer to receive royalty payments for every vaccine sold.

“Now you want to give Bernie Sanders 50% of these AI companies, which would give [the government] a seat at the table? ... Not on your life,” declares Glenn.

“That is unimaginable power that you'd be giving to the United States government.”

Executive producer for “The Glenn Beck Program” Ricky Ratliff-Fellman notes the hypocrisy of Sanders’ sudden desire to work with AI developers. “It's interesting that Bernie Sanders, who has historically been very skeptical ... of Big Tech, is suddenly finding a way to get into bed with them,” she remarks.

Glenn believes the unprecedented power such a union would create is just too tempting even for Big Tech skeptics.

“Can you imagine how far in the rear-view mirror we would be if we had politicians on the board of directors of these tech companies, where [they] had a 50% vote and voice?” he asks.

“We will be the Soviet Union making the ZiL, the worst car ever made, overnight.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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