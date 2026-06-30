16-year-old male accused of opening fire on occupied home; cops call suspect 'armed and dangerous'

A 16-year-old male is accused of opening fire on an occupied Augusta, Georgia, home last month, and law enforcement said the public should consider the suspect "armed and dangerous."

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office obtained aggravated assault warrants for Kawung Bentley Jr. in connection with the May 18 shooting in the 2300 block of Travis Pines Drive, the Augusta Press reported.

'Deputies found about four bullet holes in the bedroom window and two more in the exterior wall near the window.'

Deputies responded to the residence around 4:17 a.m. after multiple shots were fired into the home while two people were inside, the Press reported.

The 63-year-old homeowner told deputies that he and a 30-year-old woman were lying in a bedroom when gunfire shattered a bedroom window, the Press reported, adding that the woman told deputies she ran into a bathroom and hid in a bathtub as bullets struck the home.

The homeowner said he saw four males creeping outside the home moments before the shooting, the Press said, adding that the homeowner grabbed his firearm as the suspects fled in a Dodge Durango.

More from the Press:

Deputies found about four bullet holes in the bedroom window and two more in the exterior wall near the window. A parked Dodge Charger outside the home was also struck twice by gunfire.



Investigators recovered two spent shell casings in the roadway along with a backpack believed to have been left behind by one of the suspects.



Despite the gunfire entering the occupied home, there is no indication in the incident report that either of the two people inside was struck or injured.



The Sheriff’s Office released a wanted flyer this week identifying Bentley as the suspect and warning the public not to approach him.

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Image source: Richmond County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office

Those with information on Bentley's whereabouts are asked to contact investigator Sean Morrow at 706-432-5281 or the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020, the Press added.

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