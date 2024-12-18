4 children alone at home when thugs shoot up house; Mom says it's payback after son, 14, fought at school when he got jumped

Gunmen opened fire at a home in DeKalb County, Georgia, on Tuesday morning — and four children who were alone inside the home were forced to run for cover, WSB-TV reported.

Their mother told the station that the shooting was retaliation after her 14-year-old son got into a fight when he was jumped at school.

'One came close to my sister, but she ducked.'

WSB said the home on Overlook Avenue was hit by bullets dozens of times just before 10 a.m.

The mother told the station it all happened right after she departed her residence with her son: “We left at 9:45. My daughter was calling me at 9:52 screaming in the phone."

WSB said the mother allowed her 11-year-old girl to tell the station how the terrifying incident went down, with bullets piercing windows and walls and all the children running for their lives.

“One came close to my sister, but she ducked,” the 11-year-old girl told WSB, adding that "gunshots" were "going all through all over the house."

The station said bullet holes were seen all over the home, most of which were located in the upper level.

No one was hurt in the shooting, WSB said, adding that a neighbor showed a station reporter doorbell video in which gunmen are heard firing multiple shots into a home.

The reporter asked the mother whether she thought the gunmen wanted to kill her family, the station said, adding that the mom replied, “Of course, they shot 25 times in the house."

WSB said police were on the scene, and evidence markers were visible in the street — and the mother indicated that police told her they have a good idea who fired the shots.

“They got Ring cameras so they gonna get to the bottom of it,” the mother told the station reporter.

The neighbor who showed the WSB reporter doorbell video of the shooting asked him not to air it.

