George Soros has dumped MILLIONS of dollars into midterm elections — and he's not done yet

Billionaire George Soros is heading toward breaking his own record in campaign donations after already spending nearly $103 million in the midterm elections.

Soros was the largest single donor in the midterms four years ago when he spent $128 million, according to a review of Federal Election Commission records.

'The Soros family is angrier than ever at American politics. ... They would prefer to remake America into something entirely different.'

The 95-year-old has made less than $1 million of donations in his own name, while the vast majority of his donations were funneled through the Democracy Political Action Committee he launched in 2020.

"Money talks, and Soros money says the most insidious, unconstitutional, costly tax hikes in American history are on the table,” said Douglas Kellogg of the Americans for Tax Reform organization.

He went on to describe him as the "wannabe Bond villain" who is responsible for the left-wing takeover of the Democratic Party.

Capital Research Center investigative researcher Parker Thayer told the New York Post that George Soros has begun the process of transferring his power to his eldest son, Alexander Soros.

"He wants to be more political than his dad. This is the first midterm cycle where he is in control," Thayer said of the younger Soros.

"George is not in control; he hasn’t been in control in some time," he added.

Both Soroses have backed the controversial Maine senatorial candidate Graham Platner, as well as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

"The Soros family is angrier than ever at American politics," Thayer said. "They would prefer to remake America into something entirely different."

RELATED: 'We will find you': Soros-backed district attorney vows to 'hunt down' ICE agents who violate law

While Trump has mocked the Democrats for not fighting the communist takeover of the party, a group of Democratic lawmakers has begun to organize a pushback against extremist ideologies.

"We're for capitalism, not socialism. We're for safety, not lawlessness," Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York said about the effort. "We're proud of America, not ashamed of America — and we need to be promoting those things."

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