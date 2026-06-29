Trump signs 'quantum' executive order: Here's what it means

Seemingly out of nowhere, the United States is knee-deep in the quantum computing race.

President Trump signed the executive order Ushering in the Next Frontier of Quantum Innovation on Monday, but the effects of the impending research are rarely discussed.

'These are the problems where today we cannot run high enough fidelity simulations in a classic computer.'

Quantum computing is typically explained by comparing the calculations of a traditional computer that uses ones and zeros to a quantum computer that uses the numbers in between to make calculations much faster.

A flat coin versus a spinning coin is also used as an analogy, essentially meaning that a quantum computer holds data in a special state that allows it all to be analyzed at once, resulting in faster (more numerous) calculations.

"Quantum information science and technology (QIST) will provide transformational capabilities that will drive American innovation, power economic growth, generate high-paying jobs, and bolster national security," the executive order reads.

Simply put, the bizarre-looking machines will calculate a lot faster.

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"A quantum computer is going to solve a very particular type of problem that isn't solved well today with a classic computer, and it's going to solve it much better," Amazon AI executive Peter DeSantis told CNBC.

The reluctance (or inability) to pin down the actual end result of quantum computing can be difficult to surmise, but DeSantis theorized "the problems that I would think are going to be tackled first are the ones that are quantum-based problems, so things like chemistry, material science."

He added, "These are the problems where today we cannot run high enough fidelity simulations in a classic computer, and once we have a quantum computer, we're going to find some real progress."

These computers will allegedly be more adept at code-cracking and designing batteries or superconductors because they are able to model atomic behavior precisely.

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White House Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios promised more jobs and an increase in the domestic supply chain for quantum infrastructure and materials.

These materials include superconducting circuits, semiconductors, and other supplies so unheard of they are hard to describe outside of their definitions.

For example, required materials include a photonic circuit, which is a chip that modulates and controls laser beams.

In addition, a trapped-ion system is a physical, trapped qubit (a quantum computer bit) that is suspended or trapped in an electromagnetic field.

According to ABC News, Kratsios said the United States should be ready to expand the quantum workforce through apprenticeships, credentials, and workforce development.

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