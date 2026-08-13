Florida police chief rescinds insane transgender policy after AG threatens legal action

The police chief of Gainesville agreed to rescind a policy about transgender-identifying suspects after the Florida attorney general publicly challenged the rule.

The policy said that if an officer could not determine the gender of a suspect who was going to be searched, that the officer should ask the suspect to choose the gender of the officer to perform the search.

Two days before the deadline, Uthmeier reported that the police department complied.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said the rule fan afoul of the Florida Civil Rights Act.

"This policy serves no legitimate law enforcement purpose, endangers officers and detainees, and violates Florida law," wrote Uthmeier in a letter to city officials at the end of July.

He also accused the police department of prioritizing "gender ideology over officer and detainee safety."

Uthmeier said the policy was an unsafe and illogical requirement for female police officers.

"This is not a neutral accommodation; it imposes asymmetric burdens on females based on a mental state-gender identity-that has nothing todo with the biological considerations that must be addressed when officers search detainees," he added. "A search policy that subordinates biology to ideology jeopardizes the safety and wellbeing of officers and detainees."

Uthmeier gave the police chief until Aug. 15 to rescind the policy or face possible legal action from the attorney general's office.

Two days before the deadline, Uthmeier reported that the police department complied.

RELATED: VIDEO: Democrat CAVES to trans lobby after previously warning party about alienating voters

"The City of Gainesville confirmed today that the unlawful policy has been rescinded," he wrote in a post on social media Thursday.

He included a copy of the curt message from the city attorney he received.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!