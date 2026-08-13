Pat Gray: DSA co-chair EXPOSED as ignorant fool in viral new interview

When Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Megan Romer was asked to explain key positions of her own movement, the results were incredibly revealing.

In an interview with David Remnick of the New Yorker, Romer struggled to define what “taxing the hell out of millionaires” would actually mean in practice and defended positions on Israel that would effectively eliminate the Jewish state.

“We do believe in taxing the hell out of millionaires,” Romer told Remnick.

“Well, what is taxing the hell out of them?” he asked.

“I don’t have like a solid —”

“But shouldn’t you?” he interrupted.

“I mean, if you’re the co-chair of the DSA, shouldn’t you be more specific than just taxing the hell out of something?” he asked. “What exactly do you mean?”

“So, again, it’s democracy, right?” she said. “And we have to look at what we need to spend and what we need. We don’t want to depend on the existence of millionaires, because that means people are still getting exploited. So yeah, we need to look at what we need to pay for in the interim, what sort of tax base we need for that to happen, and then build from there.”

“So even these psychos don’t have an answer for that,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

Romer went on to explain that she’s been a “Jon Stewart” Democrat and believes that there should be “no defense or economic support for Israel.”

“Our position is a free Palestine with the capital in Jerusalem,” she said.

“She favors a one-state solution,” Gray says. “And that state is not Israel. She doesn’t believe Israel has a right to exist.”

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