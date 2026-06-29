'BIG WIN': Trump calls SCOTUS 'Slaughter' ruling the greatest increase of presidential power in 100 years

The Supreme Court said in a partisan decision Monday that the president had expansive authority to fire government agency employees.

The ruling overturns a 1935 decision in which the highest court in the land found that Congress could shield government workers from being fired by the president unless it was for cause.

'Such a Monumental Ruling at such an important time!'

The six conservatives on the court ruled in favor, while the three liberals dissented.

"Although it is up to the Senate to decide whether to confirm those with whom the President would prefer to work, neither Congress nor the courts may saddle him with those with whom he cannot work," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority ruling.

"Subordinates who exercise the President's power are subject to removal by him," he added. "Then, and only then, can they remain accountable to the President, and the President to the people."

The president praised the ruling for expanding his power in numerous posts on the Truth Social platform.

"Today's Historic Slaughter Decision by the Supreme Court is the Greatest Increase in Presidential Power in the last 100 years. Such a Monumental Ruling at such an important time!" the president posted on Truth Social.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the dissent, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"Put simply, today the majority reshapes our Government," Sotomayor wrote.

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"Dozens of independent commissions are now likely to become purely executive agencies, shifting tremendous power over broad swaths of American life into the President's hands," she added.

The case was first filed by Rebecca Slaughter, who was appointed by Trump to the Federal Trade Commission in his first term. He sought to dismiss her in his second term without cause, and she sued on the basis of the 1935 precedent set during the New Deal era.

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