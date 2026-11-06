'Common sense prevails': Washington voters buck blue wave on girls' sports

An unlikely victory for advocates of protecting women's sports has rocked a deep-blue state — and LGBTQ protesters aren't at all happy about it.

While a blue wave swept the nation on Tuesday, some argue that common sense prevailed in Washington state.

'This vote is a testament that that evil will not win in our state.'

Washington Initiative 638's proposed update to existing law would require a signed physician's note that "verifies the student's biological sex" and would "prohibit biologically male students from competing with and against female students."

AP News reported that the initiative barring trans-identifying males from participating in women's sports passed with strong support: 1,438,212 votes, or 56.8%, in favor versus 1,094,168 votes, or 43.2%, against the measure, with 78.5% of the votes counted.

The organizers of the ballot initiative, Let's Go Washington, said the effort brought girls together: "They stood for their friends in other states because they have been forced to compete against boys in girls' sports."

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Let's Go Washington highlighted one advocate, Kendall Kotzmacher, who likewise celebrated the win on social media: "Common sense prevails!!"

Brian Heywood, the founder of Let's Go Washington, told Blaze News that this was a win for all of the girls who have been "told time and again by the majority party that their voices and opportunities don't matter."

"On election night," Heywood continued, "those girls saw that millions of Washingtonians stand with them and care that their sports are safe and fair. Washington’s girls are worth protecting and fighting for. Five years from now, I hope girl athletes don’t know this fight took place, because that will mean that they don’t have to carry the burden these girls did and that boys know their place is not in girls’ sports."

"This vote is a testament that that evil will not win in our state," Heywood added. "To every female athlete who wondered whether her voice mattered: Washington heard you."

LGBTQ advocates, however, saw the issue differently.

A number of supporters for "trans rights" gathered on Thursday night at Westlake Park in Seattle to reflect on the success of the initiative.

King 5 Seattle reported that many who gathered were "deeply" upset by the passage of the initiative. One person at the event called the results a "complete travesty." Another older attendee argued that it will have a "chilling effect on trans people of all ages."

Initiative 638 was the only ballot initiative that passed in the state. An initiative to repeal a millionaires' tax and an initiative to restore some parental rights in schools failed, perhaps indicating something unique about the issue of women's sports.

A spokesperson for Let's Go Washington told Blaze News that "fairness isn't a partisan issue," arguing that "nearly half of the people who signed the initiative in the first place were Democrats and independents, so it just proves that everyone cares about keeping girls' sports for girls."

Jennifer Sey, founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics, told Blaze News: “The midterm results proved — despite deep-pocketed interest groups' efforts to label the initiatives as ‘right-wing’ and ‘bigoted’ — that protecting girls’ sports was never about right versus left; it’s about right versus wrong.”

Sey added: “Now party leaders must take heed: Your own base has spoken decisively. This is a watershed moment, though it will not end the debate. These measures will not finish the work. Laws never change culture by themselves. Twenty-one states still do not protect female categories. Undoubtedly, some will resist.

"The difference now is that Washington … parents and athletes have legal recourse."

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