Videos capture Palestinian activists screaming at Mamdani: 'Opportunist piece of s**t!'

Pro-Palestinian protesters showed their outrage at Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he made an appearance at the Israelis for Peace vigil in Union Square.

The activists screamed at Mamdani that he was a traitor in videos captured by bystanders as the mayor left with his entourage and security.

'There's no mutual understanding when you're killing our children, our family members.'

"You opportunist piece of s**t!" one woman yelled.

Mamdani appears stone-faced and angry halfway through the video.

"Mamdani, you can't hide! We charge you with genocide!" they chanted in another part of the video.

The Muslim mayor has been accused of having ties to pro-terrorist groups, but the protesters were apparently upset that he didn't do enough to oppose Israel.

The event was held on Oct. 7, the anniversary of the horrific terrorist attack on southern Israel by Palestinian terrorists. Israel retaliated with a devastating military campaign intended to wipe out the terrorist threat.

Protesters chanted and made as much noise as possible for about an hour in order to interrupt the vigil.

Others yelled, "Allahu Akbar!" in another video from the event. One protester holds up a sign reading, "Bomb 'Israel' bye!"

"There's no mutual understanding when you're killing our children, our family members for no justified reasons," another protester says in that video.

"Mayor Mamdani is a sellout!" yelled another, according to the New York Times.

Organizers of the vigil read accounts from Israelis who lost their loved ones in the Oct. 7 terror attack but also took time to recognize testimonies from Palestinians about the conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters focused on rhetorically attacking Mamdani.

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Mamdani was also criticized for posting a message earlier in the day that emphasized the Israeli military response to the Oct. 7 terror attack.

"This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss," he wrote.

"The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government's devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza," he continued.

"Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment."

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