The big game goes live as soon as the clock hits midnight, but a network outage is concerning fans.

Just hours before the online launch heard around the world for Grand Theft Auto VI, Sony is in damage control.

'You might have difficulty launching games.'

Fans are already enraged with a higher price, a lack of physical disc, and a presumption that the game will have its explicit content toned down. Add a network outage just before launch, and Sony could have one of the biggest letdowns of the century on its hands.

"You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features," PlayStation said in an update, per the Guardian.

"We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience," the alert stated.

Luckily for fans, outage updates that came just after 3 p.m. ET were seemingly solved only 45 minutes later, with PlayStation's official status page saying, "All services are up and running" at the time of this writing.

RELATED: 'This is a real job': Prediction market has a $120K gig for one gamer as 'GTA VI' launch closes in

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

PlayStation has already touted the new game as being "the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history," but that has come with caveats.

The game is not available on disc and did not come with a printed-out map of the game's terrain as it traditionally has, and PlayStation required a network update before launch, too.

"Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI. Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they're ready to play on launch day, November 19," PlayStation Support wrote on Tuesday.

RELATED: Athletes are warning fans about the release of GTA VI — prepare for their performance to suffer

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It is unknown whether or not the game will be playable if disconnected from the PlayStation Network, but Rockstar Games and PlayStation made the game pre-downloadable ahead of time to prevent an online traffic jam on their servers.

The game goes live at midnight Thursday morning, following a time-zone-specific release depending on the gamer's location.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!