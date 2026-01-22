New York Democrat tries to dunk on agriculture secretary over food stamp benefits — and gets obliterated on social media

A debate over food welfare benefits in the U.S. erupted on social media after a Democrat senator from New York tried to challenge Agriculture Sec. Brooke Rollins on whether $15 could feed a person for a day.

A video posted to social media showed Rollins explaining herself after she was attacked for saying a $3 meal could consist of chicken, a tortilla, and a piece of broccoli.

"We had run almost a thousand simulations, and between $3 and $4 is a fair number if you can have access to that food," said Rollins to reporters.

"So just about an hour ago, I just saw new numbers that were run: a full day, meaning three full square meals and a snack, is about $15.64. That's all three meals and a snack," she added.

"Part of me sort of cringed at the criticism that I got, because it wasn't what I meant," Rollins said. "I grew up with a single mom in a really small town and certainly never meant to be flippant. But I also think that the left or those that were attacking me perhaps know that this is an issue that 90% of Americans agree on."

Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York challenged Rollins to defend how someone could live on the food stamp allowance, and thousands responded online.

"Ok, run the simulation for us yourself," she wrote. "I challenge Secretary Rollins to eat three meals a day on 15 dollars. Show the American people."

Many on the left agreed with Gillibrand and said so on social media.

One person called Rollins' estimate "preposterous," while another reported that buying three roast beef sandwiches from Arby's cost $32. A third person said being asked to spend less on food was a "class war," and yet another complained that buying a meal at McDonald's cost $12.

But others reported easily being able to meet that standard for food spending.

One user said the user's family of five adults was easily fed by a weekly grocery budget of $300, which would come to $2.85 per person per meal. Another said costs add up to $5 per person per meal while shopping at Costco.

"Let’s be honest — one of the main reasons we have such an obesity and poverty epidemic in America is that people are spending more than $5 per meal on average," said another detractor.

"My family of 4 runs a household grocery budget of $400/week," reported another user. "We cook every meal and eat very well including snacks and desserts. Where’s the problem here? It’s more than feasible if you’re capable of cooking your own food."

"Wtf how’s that even a challenge. I’m in California (highest cost of living state because of incompetent democrats) and I could make healthy meals for half that," said another.

"Tell us you're an out-of-touch elite politician without saying you're an out-of-touch elite politician. My neighbor feeds her family of 4 on less than that every day," read another response.

Others pointed out that Americans who depend on the taxpayer for their food should be asked to budget at least as much as those who provide for their families and also pay taxes to fund SNAP benefits.

