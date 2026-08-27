Socialist mayoral candidate is getting NUKED for accidentally revealing abject incompetence of Los Angeles officials

Democratic socialist Nithya Raman's attempt to boast about improving the city was widely mocked and ridiculed as an example of utter government incompetence.

Raman, who is a mayoral candidate and Los Angeles city councilwoman, said her office was able to successfully paint a crosswalk after only about nine months.

'How dumb do you have to be to post this?'

"The Los Feliz Neighborhood Council alerted our office in late 2025 to the need for a crosswalk at Sunset Dr. and Bates St., which has just been completed!" Raman posted on social media.

"Thank you to our incredible CD4 Field Team for continuing to problem-solve, push for solutions, and make our streets safer," she added.

The post included a photo of the astounding infrastructure improvement, which showed that there had been no improvement to the cracked pavement, only a simple paint job.

The ridiculous post was roundly mocked online.

"Holy s**t, my sides...Nithya Raman's big accomplishment is taking 9 months to paint 7 yellow stripes over a cracked street? How dumb do you have to be to post this? BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA," responded reality TV star and former L.A. mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt.

"LOL only a commie would celebrate this as a success. Nearly year to do this and the street is still broken. What a joke!" replied Katie Pavlich of NewsNation.

"Dear Lord, Nithya. Your standards are so incredibly low. They didn’t even fix the street, they painted over cracks. And it took them a year," said Richard Grenell, a special envoy with the Trump administration.

"Peak California governance is bragging about taking a year to paint a crosswalk without bothering to fix the giant cracks," said another critic.

"Something that should have taken a minimum of a couple of days, with permitting took almost a year. The cracks in the road were not even fixed, just paint. It is unbelievably pathetic that you claim this to be an accomplishment," replied another detractor.

RELATED: LA officials mocked online after celebrating 'La Sombrita' shades for race and gender equity

Others compared it to another ridiculous infrastructure project in Los Angeles that was mercilessly mocked online.

Raman defeated Republican candidate Spencer Pratt in the mayoral jungle primary election. She is running against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, also a Democrat.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!