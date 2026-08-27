Poll pits Trump against Reagan and Lincoln — and the results are shocking

President Donald Trump is touting a poll showing that he is more admired than other legendary Republican presidents.

The president posted a video of CNN analyst Harry Enten covering the poll that showed 53% of Republican respondents said they admired Trump more than Ronald Reagan or Abraham Lincoln.

'Trump's still the sun around which the GOP revolves.'

Only 18% of Republicans said in the CNN poll they admired Reagan most, while a paltry 8% said they admired Lincoln most.

Trump posted a short video to his Truth Social account from the segment that first aired on CNN on Wednesday.

Enten used the poll to explain why Trump-endorsed Darline Graham Nordone won the Republican primary runoff for one of two South Carolina seats in the U.S. Senate.

"Trump's still the sun around which the GOP revolves," he posted on social media.

"Trump's endorsees for Senate have won 100% of the time in 2026," he added. "He pulled Graham, who had little shot pre-endorsement, over the finish line."

Enten pointed out that a separate Elon University poll found 29% of Republicans said Trump was the best president in history, while only 25% said the same of Lincoln and 14% said the same of George Washington.

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He went on to show that New York City Democrat Mayor Zohran Mamdani had grown his national support and now had the most positive net favorability among Democrats, surpassing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Many polls have reported that the president's favorability has suffered after the prolonged military operation in Iran and some of its economic fallout.

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