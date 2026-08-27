Feds announce they'll 'crush' bizarre far-left tech terror 'collective'

The U.S. Department of State has officially labeled an Italian hacker group as terrorists after finding some disturbing connections.

The connections have had brutal ramifications for U.S. federal agents, as this European group has been working closely with Antifa cells in the United States.

'Let's take back the night together!'

The group, called Autistici/Inventati Collective, has earned the label of specially designated global terrorist group, meaning it will join a long list that includes names like al-Qaeda, Tren de Aragua, and al-Shabaab.

The group was described by the State Dept. as a hacker cell that provides far-left extremists with encryption capabilities for calls and web-hosting services.

"The A/I Collective is a central node in the far-left's war on our civilization," the department wrote.

Particularly, "A/I Collective" has been assisting the Portland Antifa cell, called Rose City, which used a website hosted by the Italian group to doxx ICE agents, incite attacks against them "at their homes," and organize laser attacks on Border Patrol helicopters.

One poster showcased by the federal government was a graphic titled: "You're Invited: Lazer Tag!"

This encouraged readers to go to a park or public area to shine lasers at CBP helicopters in order to ground them. "Let's take back the night together!" the poster read.

Other sites hosted by A/I Collective encouraged terror attacks on critical infrastructure, the State Department showed. This included "detailed guides" on arson, bombings, and sabotage of sites like bridges, pipelines, and military logistics centers.

RELATED: Rutgers dean banned from campus after being hit with 'extremely disturbing charges' for allegedly recording 'upskirt' videos

Websites hosted by the Italian hacker group were allegedly hubs for extremists to brag about the terrorist acts they had committed, too.

A few examples included a terrorist boasting about bombing a police car and plotting to attack a federal building; the government said he was found guilty.

A group calling itself "Jane's Revenge" bombed pregnancy centers from Colorado to New York and posted calls for others to commit attacks on one of the websites, another government post stated.

Overseas, an attack on Germany's power grid left one person dead after a group claimed responsibility on an A/I Collective website and called for more public sabotage.

In Italy, seven suspects were arrested for terrorism-related charges over a sabotaged rail line during the 2026 Winter Olympics, after which they published a manifesto on an A/I Collective-hosted site.

RELATED: DHS investigation confirms FEMA left Trump supporters to fend for themselves after hurricane

GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News Digital that "far-left terrorism poses a profound threat to the United States and the broader West."

"Today, the United States sanctioned Autistici/Inventati – a major far-left tech collective whose services are used by the most active and violent Antifa cells in the United States and across the world," Rubio added.

The State Department concluded that it will continue to "crush transnational far-left terror networks" and that there will be no refuge for these extremist groups who "plot to violently overthrow free societies."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!