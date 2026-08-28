Liberals wasted NO TIME using Dolly Parton's death to bash Trump

The death of Dolly Parton sparked an outpouring of grief from fans across the political spectrum, including President Donald Trump, who ordered flags lowered nationwide in her honor.

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you,” he added.

“This was the loss of an icon for America,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.

But it didn't take long for some commentators to transform a tribute to the beloved singer into yet another political battleground.

“Not even an hour after she died, s**t-libs were trying to politicize her death and turn it into an attack on Trump because orange man bad, I guess,” Gonzales comments.

“I wish I could tell you that I was joking, but an hour after Dolly Parton’s family posted a video announcing her death, you had soy boy low-T Harry Sisson, who posted this,” she adds.

“After Dolly Parton’s passing, Trump and the Republicans are trying to make it seem like they were aligned with her on the issues. But I would remind everybody that the Republicans consistently cut the programs that she cared most about,” Sisson said in a reel on Instagram.

“For example, Missouri Republicans cut $4 million in funding for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Literacy Program, which sends monthly free books to kids 5 and under. What about funding research for kids? In 2022, Dolly Parton donated a million dollars of her own money to fund pediatric infectious disease research,” he continued.

“But in 2025, Donald Trump cut $12 million in grants for pediatric medical research. And of course, we cannot forget that Dolly Parton was a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. And, well, we know how Republicans have targeted that community,” he added.

“Libs live in this world where you’re not allowed to co-exist, which is so crazy because they’re the ones who have the co-exist bumper stickers on the backs of their cars, but you’re not allowed to co-exist if you have different political opinions,” Gonzales says.

“Literally everything has to be about politics and being diametrically opposed to Donald Trump,” she adds.

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