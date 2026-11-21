Welcome to the party, Rob Lowe.

The ex-Brat Packer has never been political, but that was apparently no longer an option once he accepted the lead role in “Confession,” in which he plays a Russian professor interrogated by Soviet thugs circa 1938.

The sight of Nicolas Cage in a fat suit playing the football legend seemed like a bad move from the jump.

Now he's facing his own show trial from the left. His crime? Starring in a movie released by the Daily Wire and written by its co-founder.

Lowe took the part because it’s a meaty one, the kind of part that doesn’t come along every day for a 60-something star. Now, he’s defending his decision to a media that he says has more or less "frog-marched" the flick into movie jail.

“I’ve worked with the most left-wing writers in the world. Why wouldn’t I work with one of the most right-wing writers in the world?” he said during an appearance on the "Second Thought" podcast earlier this week.

A perfectly reasonable response. Surely that will placate the howling mob?

Lowe must be new here ...

Digging out

David Ellison would rather not “Dig” another financial hole for himself, thank you.

The Skydance CEO, now in charge of both Paramount and Warner Bros. following that high-profile merger, was asked about his future movie plans.

Would his studios produce another movie like Tom Cruise’s “Digger,” the art-house flop that set its studio back well north of $200 million?

His response: "I've made eight movies with Tom. ... We're literally working on a sequel to 'Days of Thunder' right now, and then we want to try to roll right into 'Top Gun' after that."

In other words, back to what the people want: Cruise flying jets. Cruise racing cars. Anything but ... whatever Cruise was doing in "Digger" ...

Climate kooks

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. And again.

Hollywood has stuck to that old saw when it comes to Climate Change, the artist formerly known as Global Warming. We’ve seen endless enviro-scare tactics over the years, from “The Day After Tomorrow” to this year’s “Digger” disaster.

Sometimes that message is embedded in a film or TV show’s dialogue. Insidious, no?

And a new study reveals that Hollywood upped its game on that messaging front. The result? Well, it’s not enough that “Digger” became Cruise’s biggest bomb in 40-plus years. The needle hasn’t moved on climate change over that time with voters. They say they worry about the planet, but when it’s time to vote, they care more about immediate concerns, like “affordability.”

That won’t stop the flow of climate change alarmism, but it does make it harder to greenlight “Greta Thunberg: The Movie” …

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Haywood Magee/Kate Green/Getty Images

'Madden' mess

Could “Madden” be as awful as the trailers suggested? It appears so.

The sight of Nicolas Cage in a fat suit playing the football legend seemed like a bad move from the jump. It’s immediately distracting, but great actors can often bully past those issues.

Not here. The film sits at a brutal 17% “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes, a shock given the starry cast (including Christian Bale) and the man behind the camera, director David O. Russell (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle”).

Is there an upside? It wouldn’t be the first clunker to shake off bad reviews and become a cult classic in one fashion or another.

Or it’ll grab all the Razzies come 2027 and slink into streaming ignominy …

Star stuck

If we had a Clickbait Hall of Fame, Variety’s latest listicle would have a wing all to itself. The far-left magazine just published its 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time.

Now, any list of that kind will spark some debate. Fine. Good. Fun!

When you leave out Charlton Heston, Jim Carrey, Kevin Costner, Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman, and Mel Gibson; rank Zendaya higher than Sylvester Stallone; and include Divine (at 79?!?), you’re in an entirely different category.

“Junk” is far too kind a description, and “sacrilege” is too strong. But only by a little.