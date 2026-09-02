Man arrested for disgusting act on female store worker — and it's not his first time, cops say

A 37-year-old man was arrested for battery after allegedly touching himself inappropriately while creeping behind a female employee at a Florida store.

On Friday the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office released some of the disgusting details at a media briefing.

'It is pretty shocking that he would do something like this in front of the camera and in front of kids and anyone looking.'

Officers responded to the Ross clothing store on Southwest 56th Street on Aug. 17 at about 4:15 p.m. for a report of a battery.

The alleged perpetrator had fled, but police found the victim as well a witness.

The witness said that the man was touching himself while the female worker was stocking shelves at the store.

"The male just happened to get into an area where she was working at and took a liking to her and started taking pictures, as we see on the video of her, of her buttocks and getting close to her," said Lead Detective Diego Mendoza.

"The witness went to loss prevention about this, and when she came back, she saw the subject getting directly behind the victim, who was crouching down on the floor, and he sprayed her," he adds.

Some news reports say that the man ejaculated onto the worker, but others say he sprayed her with an "unknown liquid." WTVJ-TV reported that police were DNA testing the liquid, which was described as "cloudy" and "sticky."

Police said they were able to identify a suspect as Sean Edward Uribe based on the witness picking him out of a lineup. He was arrested a week later a the office of his probation officer.

Mendoza said Uribe had been arrested previously for similar incidents.

"This is not the first time he has done this," he said. "He is well known to our unit. But it is pretty shocking that he would do something like this in front of the camera and in front of kids and anyone looking."

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Mendoza said the latest charge would be a felony because of the previous convictions.

"My concern is that he is doing this to a number of women across Miami-Dade County," he added. "I am sure multiple females are not even aware he has done that to them. I am sure this guy has done this multiple times to multiple people and multiple females all over Dade County."

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer set his bond at $10,000 and ordered a public defender to represent him.

Uribe lives with his mother, according to CBS Miami.

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