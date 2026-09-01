Democrats created a Hasan Piker problem. Now they want everyone to forget it.

Michigan Democrats are finding themselves in a bit of an uncomfortable spot after Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s ties to far-left activist and streamer Hasan Piker are becoming a growing issue in the general election campaign.

At a recent campaign event for El-Sayed, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) pleaded with reporters to stop focusing on Piker and instead discuss El-Sayed’s candidacy, insisting Republicans were using the controversy to divide Democrats.

“I’m done,” Dingell said. “This election is about what’s going to happen when we elect Abdul to the United States Senate.”

“So don’t any reporter ask me again about Hasan Piker; it’s not what November is about,” she continued.

“Republicans are trying to make it, they’re trying to divide us, and we got to stop letting them try to divide us. I don’t agree with Hasan Piker on a lot of stuff, and I really don’t agree with him on some of the woman things he said,” she added.

“Nice try,” executive producer Keith Malinak says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “No, he’s yours. Own him.”

“He got El-Sayed through the primary, and now they want to disown him for the general. No,” Malinak continues, “No, he’s yours.”

“Also, you got in bed with the DSA,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray chimes in. “You got in bed with Hasan Piker. I’m sorry. We’re not the ones dividing you. You did this to yourself.”

“This is the best thing that’s ever happened to Republicans,” he adds.

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