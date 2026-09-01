Mark Ruffalo writes endless progressive letters — gets called racist anyways

Activist actor Mark Ruffalo is going to live by the petition and die by the petition.

The 58-year-old has been more entrenched in politics than filmmaking in recent history, and now he is merging his two worlds together by taking direct shots at a Hollywood studio.

'There is nothing anti-Semitic about recognizing that fact.'

Hulk accuse

Ruffalo is vehemently against the $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance, and he attempted to take the latter's executives to task recently the best way he knows how: the open letter.

The actor started with Oracle, the company owned by Larry Ellison, who also has a controlling stake in Paramount Skydance. Ruffalo posted a video of Oracle Executive Vice Chair Safra Catz talking about helping the Israeli military in its war against Palestine. According to Variety, Ruffalo then said the executive "revels in what we now have come to see as a genocide, which was built on an apartheid system of oppression powered by Oracle."

Ruffalo then went on to criticize Ellison and the merger, saying it could cost Hollywood between 4,500 and 14,500 jobs.

A spokesperson for Paramount fired back, saying the company is "troubled when anti-Semitic tropes are invoked in purported service of a business dispute."

"Words like 'genocide' and 'apartheid,' applied to a corporate transaction, aren't just wrong — they're a bridge too far, and they cheapen the very real suffering those words are meant to describe," the letter added.

Ruffalo, an artist scorned, responded with another strongly worded diatribe, telling over 31 million readers on X that he has "deep love and respect" for Jews.

"Everything I know about acting, activism, and humanism has been profoundly shaped by the Jewish friends, colleagues, and loved ones who have been integral and family throughout every point of my life," he declared.

RELATED: HULK HYPOCRITE: $35 million man Ruffalo stumps for socialism

Another fight, another letter

More than 170 "Jewish figures" signed a letter of support for Ruffalo, backing him in the face of "false and dangerous weaponization of charges of anti-Semitism."

The letter went on to say that others like Ruffalo are simply being "brave enough to point out the obvious: that the assault on the Palestinian people and the assault on our liberties at home are deeply interconnected, and there is nothing anti-Semitic about recognizing that fact."

Whether Ruffalo battles pro-Israel forces or corporate mergers, he seems to always have time for an online-letter battle. In fact, he is fresh off a different letter-based foray with federal immigration authorities.

RELATED: Celebrities demand ICE send illegal immigrants back ... to your neighborhood

Oracle CEO Safra Catz, September 2025. Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Million-dollar baby

In April, Ruffalo signed yet another letter that urged the federal government to shut down one of it's immigration detention centers in Texas.

The letter demanded children be released and illegal immigrants be allowed to roam about the United States until trial. This of course would have sent its illegal immigrant detainees back into American neighborhoods, but the letter nonetheless proved fruitless and the Dilley ICE detention center remains open.

Ruffalo's politics have him spinning in so many directions that he is supporting socialists and battling capitalists while starring in new movies.

While the actor may be signing declarations left and right, his latest role in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which had one of the biggest openings of all time, paid him a reported $8 to $12 million.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!