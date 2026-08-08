HULK HYPOCRITE: $35 million man Ruffalo stumps for socialism

What’s the very worst move a TV show can make if it wants to prove it’s a bona fide news outlet?

Bring in an unhinged former host for a teary-eyed reunion.

He’s loaded and stands as a prime example of our capitalistic system in action. Now, he wants to tear it all down.

That’s what “The View” has planned for its 30th anniversary special, at least according to one very unreliable source. The far-far-left showcase has asked ex-host Rosie O’Donnell to join the festivities. And the “Flintstones” alum said “yes.”

That’s according to O’Donnell.

“The View” has yet to confirm the invitation. An O’Donnell rep told USA Today there’s been no concrete announcement of the star’s return. Who are you going to trust: a rabid conspiracy theorist or a show that chronically peddles rabid conspiracy theories?

Extinction-level event

"Creative differences” are making a Hollywood comeback.

It’s one of the hokiest reasons for a film or TV show to fall apart. This time, it’s the next installment of the increasingly awful “Jurassic World” series. The last film, “Jurassic World: Rebirth” starring Scarlett Johansson, stunk up the joint but still made an outstanding $870 million in worldwide ticket sales.

The franchise will have to do it all over again without “Rebirth” director Gareth Edwards. He cited the oft-deployed phrase on the way out the franchise door. If he couldn’t hold his nose and direct the next film in the series, it’s a sign the saga will be about as fresh as pterodactyl eggs ...

Dirty jobless

Mike Rowe may be famous, but he has two feet firmly planted in terra firma. The “Dirty Jobs” host is renowned for his practical approach to life. Gritty, blue-collar Americans cheer him on for it.

He isn’t unabashedly on the right, but we can all do the math. And when he speaks, people would be wise to listen. So Rowe went to town on the Democrats’ embrace of all things DSA this week.

That’s not a partisan screed, just a cold blast of reality.

“If the DSA continues to grow in popularity, and the Democrats actually campaign on their behalf, I think it’ll be the largest political blunder in my lifetime,” he wrote on social media.

If anyone can get through to Dems, it's Rowe. Arguing with the purple-haired, 16-gender crowd can't be any harder than chicken-sexing or pig-slop processing, can it?

Nolan negged

Did Christopher Nolan step on her cat’s tail?

“The Odyssey” director leaned on scholar Emily Wilson’s adaptation of the Homer poem to fuel his box-office sensation. And days after the film hit theaters, Wilson shredded Nolan’s handiwork.

Now, like Bruce the Shark in “Jaws,” she’s circling back to slam the film anew. The feminist scholar turned to the Atlantic for a fuller evisceration of the film:

The script grandly insists on the importance of human kindness, while the camera shows us an entirely different set of values. In these times of hatred and misinformation, we need more than the "apparent magic" of deceptive images. We need art that is truthful about the costs and the necessity of compassion, and that recognizes that a sense of spiritual superiority may not protect us from lies.

Nolan will have plenty of time to rebut her critiques. If he wants the ultimate revenge, he could name-check her when he’s on stage to pick up one of the film’s likely Oscar wins …

RELATED: 2,500 reasons 'The View' is pure leftist propaganda — and 1 reason the FCC should leave it alone anyway

Al Drago/Getty Images

Money Mark

Celebrity Net Worth, a popular site estimating how much the rich and famous have in their piggy banks, says Mark Ruffalo is worth a cool $35 million.

The in-demand actor has played the Hulk in eight feature films and two Disney+ TV shows. That alone can pad one’s bank account, but he’s been steadily employed for two decades in various films and TV projects.

He’s loaded and stands as a prime example of our capitalistic system in action. Now, he wants to tear it all down. He just hasn’t distributed his millions quite yet.

The actor used his celebrity clout to back multiple DSA candidates in Michigan earlier this week. Why? They want socialism in the good ol’ USA, he said (with a straight face).

“This is our movement coming to bear fruit. I mean, this is what we started in 2016. This is where the progressives have been moving. This is our time. And they have to spend more and more money each time to beat us. And it’s just a matter of time till they flop, and this could be it.”

Hulk ... hypocrite! And that’s being kind.