SAVAGE knife attack in Times Square ends with LETHAL police confrontation caught on video

New York City police gunned down a woman who had attacked random strangers with a knife in Times Square on Monday.

Cellphone video captured the moment that police surrounded the woman, who lunged at them while armed with two knives.

Police were able to recover two knives at the scene.

Police said the 49-year-old woman began the "unprovoked and random" knife attack on strangers near 41st Street and Seventh Avenue.

She allegedly stabbed a 68-year-old man in his abdomen as the victim walked out of the subway with his wife. He was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.

A second victim was identified as 32-year-old Erin Piacenti of Chester, New Jersey, who died of her injuries.

Witnesses flagged down officers who confronted the woman for about four minutes.

The officers "gave her numerous commands to drop the knife," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

"During the encounter, she told the officers, 'I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.' She repeated, 'I will kill you,'" Tisch added.

Officers deployed Tasers, and other officers shot at the woman, which can be viewed on the graphic cellphone video.

She was hospitalized and later declared dead, Tisch said.

The woman was later identified as Pamela Cisneros of Queens, who had a documented history of mental illness, according to Tisch. She added that police were able to recover two knives at the scene.

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Piacenti worked as a vice president at Bank of America.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) thanked police at the media briefing.

"I want to thank the NYPD officers who stepped in and prevented a horrific attack from becoming even worse," the mayor said. "This is what the men and women of this department do every single day to keep our city safe."

He added that body-camera footage from police would be released after an investigation.

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