Brewery cancels 'family-friendly' drag show raising funds for illegal aliens over alleged threats

The owners of a brewery in North Carolina shut down a drag show intended to raise funds for illegal aliens after allegedly receiving death threats.

Teri Lippy said they contacted law enforcement but could not determine whether the threats were credible, so they decided to stop the event to protect their employees.

'They posted it everywhere, and people started harassing both us and the venue.'

The "Drag Brunch for a Cause" program had been scheduled for Sunday at Eleven Lakes Brewing in Cornelius until critics campaigned to stop the event.

The drag show was described as a family-friendly fundraiser for the Carolina Migrant Network, a nonprofit group that provides legal services to illegal aliens for free.

About 100 tickets had been sold for the event before it was posted to social media by the popular account "Libs of TikTok."

"Eleven Lakes Brewing, a business in North Carolina, is hosting an ‘all-ages’ drag queen show to raise money for illegal aliens," the account wrote on the X platform. "Yes, this is real. They want to groom your children while donating money to fund foreign criminal invaders. Would be a shame if they went viral!"

Melissa Easley, who works with the event's lead sponsor, implied that the threats were tied to the Libs of TikTok post.

"They started advertising it as a children’s drag event," Easley said about the campaign. "They posted it everywhere, and people started harassing both us and the venue."

Lippy claimed that critics had twisted the meaning of the event and said that parents could bring in children without paying for an extra ticket.

"Nice brewery. Looks like it would burn down easy," was one threat she says they received via email.

"All of a sudden, physical and death threats started coming to both the venue and us," Easley added.



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Easley remains defiant, however.

"They may have won this battle, but we’re not going away," she said. "We are regrouping, and this event will happen."

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