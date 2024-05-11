Door camera captures DoorDash driver allegedly masturbating in front of Arizona woman's door after dropping off food

Arizona police are investigating a man who is was allegedly captured on a door camera sexually gratifying himself at the door of a woman who had hired him to drop off food through DoorDash.

Lily Siphengphone spoke to KPNX-TV about the incident that made her feel violated and disgusted.

She said she had gone home to an apartment complex in Phoenix after work on April 27 and ordered dinner through a food delivery service.

“It just happened to be one night where I was like, 'I don't want to make food,'" Siphengphone recalled. “I had DoorDash deliver my food.”

“Disgusted, violated, just uncomfortable ..."

The subsequent interaction was captured on her neighbor's Ring door camera. The man drops off a bag at about 2:09 a.m. in front of her door and leaves. About two minutes later, she opens her door and brings the food into her apartment, but she said she saw the delivery man walking away.

“He was walking across, but his eyes were like locked sideways to me and I was like that's weird," she said. "So I locked both locks to my door.”

She said she went to sleep, but the story took a turn the next morning.

Siphengphone said her neighbor told her that she needed to see what was captured after the man apparently came back to her door.



“I got a message from my neighbor across the hall that has the Ring camera. And he told me, 'Hey, this is what happened.' And he was just masturbating in front of my door after me getting my food," Siphengphone said. "Five minutes later."

The time stamp on the video said he returned at 2:16 a.m. KPNX-TV reports that the video shows him bringing up images on his phone before masturbating at the woman's door.

KPNX asked Siphengphone to express how she felt about the video.

“Disgusted, violated, just uncomfortable, just because he knows exactly where I live and how to get into my building," she responded.

"Outrageous and unacceptable."

Siphengphone said she called police and notified DoorDash about the video. She was not impressed with the company's initial response. She showed KPNX the message sent to her from DoorDash.

"I want to assure you that we have investigated this incident and taken appropriate action by removing this dasher from receiving your future orders," the message read.

“They apologized that had happened to me and said that he was removed from any of my future orders," she explained.

After KPNX reached out to the company, it responded that the man was permanently removed from the app, not just for Siphengphone's orders, but for all orders.

“They had apologized that I went through that after seeing the video on social media and now that he is completely banned on DoorDash," she continued. "They made sure that I sent them the videos of what happened in case he fights his deactivation.”

She also got a $15 credit and her order was refunded.

Phoenix police offered a brief statement about their investigation into the case.

Video was captured of the incident and collected as evidence. A report was authored and has been forwarded to investigators. Detectives are working to establish the appropriate crime that was committed along with identifying the person responsible for that offense. This remains an active investigation and at this time no arrests have been made.

Siphengphone says she wants the man fully investigated because she's afraid his behavior will escalate.

DoorDash also released a statement to KPNX about the incident.

This individual’s behavior is outrageous and unacceptable, and they have been permanently removed from our platform. We have reached out directly to the customer to support however we can. Negative incidents like this one are extremely rare – the vast majority of Dashers follow the rules, do the right thing, and aim to provide a quality experience for consumers.

Here's the report from KPNX-TV:

