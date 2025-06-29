Sick of me yet? Pompous pest Pascal in desperate race to make America hate him

Pedro Pascal has a Rachel Zegler problem, and he doesn’t even know it.

The ubiquitous actor (he’s in four movies and a TV show this year alone) is set to play Reed Richards in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” on July 25. The Marvel Comics supergroup previously hit theaters in several lackluster films, most recently the 2015 dud starring Miles Teller.

Rob Reiner’s reign as the ultimate Trump derangement victim may be over.

So plenty is riding on this reboot of a reboot. Enter Pascal, who can’t stop making incendiary comments to alienate potential ticket buyers. Remember how he compared Trump voters to Nazis?

See the Zegler connection?

Pascal recently attacked J.K. Rowling for the crime of defending women against trans women in sports. Does he regret his profanity-laced rant against the author?

Nope. Per Variety:

"The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, 'Am I helping? Am I f**king helping?'" Pascal told [Vanity Fair]. "It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f**king sick."

If “The Fantastic Four” underwhelms at the box office, Pascal may find his opportunities to offer such "help" rapidly disappearing.

He/his/has-been

They’s ba-ack!

Actor Ezra Miller resurfaced this week, announcing plans to co-write and star in a vampire movie co-created by filmmaker Lynne Ramsay. The actor, who switched to they/them pronouns mid-career, made all the worst headlines in recent years.

Miller’s rap sheet would make Alec Baldwin blush.

The star’s breakout film, 2023’s “The Flash,” flopped. That gave Hollywood permission to quietly cancel the nonbinary star.

Miller is penning a comeback story. Here’s betting audiences won’t care no matter how Miller refers to himself/themself ...

Rosie takes Trump derangement crown

Rob Reiner's reign as the ultimate Trump derangement victim may be over. The once-mighty director behind "Misery," "The Princess Bride," and "This Is Spinal Tap" admitted he sought therapy following President Donald Trump's 2024 victory.

Enter the new TDS queen, Rosie O’Donnell.

Not only did “The Flintstones” star flee America for Ireland following November 5, she can’t get her longtime nemesis out of her head. She recently suggested a recount to make extra sure Trump won in November.

Now, she’s admitting Trump’s revival had other effects on her.

“I was very, very depressed. I was overeating. I was overdrinking,” O’Donnell told Cuomo. “It hurt my heart that America believed the lies about him. And then it broke my heart to be in a business that creates and sells those lies for profit.”

Your move, Reiner ...

Late night host's Mamdani mania

Seth Meyers is all in on socialism.

If that wasn’t clear by his past monologues, the former “Saturday Night Live” player made it clear via his love for New York’s Zohran Mamdani — the avowed socialist whose surprise primary victory over Andrew Cuomo Tuesday gives him a great shot at being New York City's next mayor.

See, fellow Democrats. You don’t have to shift to the center. Go the full Mamdani! And if that means diminishing October 7 or embracing the kind of "wealth redistribution" that always leads to breadlines, all the better!

“The point is, Bernie's right. Bernie’s right," gushed Meyers. "All we have is each other."

"And to the liberals who are always saying we need a liberal Joe Rogan: Are you seeing this?" the desk-chair revolutionary continued. "It turns out all you need to do is be more like Bernie Sanders. There's no secret trick. You just need to be genuine. You need to run on ideas that will improve people's lives.”

Just ask the fine folks of Chicago, currently wilting under another socialist regime. Let’s see how long before Mayor Mamdani’s poll numbers reach 14% like Chicago’s own Brandon Johnson ...

Moron Maron misses mark

Poor Marc Maron.

The far-left comedian had a meltdown on his “WTF Podcast” this week, bemoaning how anti-woke comedians had won the culture war.

He’s right. Mostly.

Need proof? Bert Kreischer just snagged a Netflix sitcom and Shane Gillis will host the upcoming ESPYS telecast.

That leaves Maron, who recently announced the end of his long-running podcast, bemoaning that cancel culture no longer silences stand-up.

Comedians against comedy. Good riddance, Marc ...

'Bond' boon

Oh, and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond film. That’s the first good 007 news in so long we forget the last item.