'Snow White' producer's son obliterates 'immature' actress Rachel Zegler for her 'narcissism' after disastrous showing

The actor son of the producer of Disney's "Snow White" live-action remake unloaded a barrage of criticism against lead actress Rachel Zegler after it was reported that his father flew out to New York just to berate her for politicizing the movie.

Jonah Platt defended his father, Marc Platt, over the report from Variety that he had flown to New York in order to try to persuade Zegler to take down a message of support for Palestine just after she was announced as the lead actress.

'This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film's box office.'

The report said Zegler refused to take the post down, and months later, the movie imploded upon release.

A random critic demanded that 38-year-old Jonah Platt answer for his father, and he fired back a scorching response.

"Your dad flew to NYC to reprimand a young actress? Any words on this? Cuz that's creepy as hell and uncalled for. People have the right to free speech, no? Shame on your father," she wrote.

"You really want to do this?" Jonah Platt replied.

"Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for," he added. "This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film's box office."

Zegler's missive was among the numerous controversies that led to box office receipts far below expectations for the remake of the beloved classic.

"Free speech does not mean you're allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions," Platt continued. "Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged."

Screenshots of his response went viral among those criticizing Zegler as well as those who support her. One post garnered over 27 million interactions in about 24 hours.

