Disney's woke 'Snow White' is one of its worst box-office bombs

The box office results are in for the first weekend of Disney's "Snow White" remake, and it is one of the company's worst bombs.

Several controversies have surrounded the live-action remake of one of Disney's oldest and most beloved fairy-tale films, which was mocked and ridiculed by many on the right.

'I cannot believe how empty these seats are — nobody is buying tickets for this mess.'

While the movie cost hundreds of millions to produce, it took in only $43 million domestically in its first weekend.

When compared to box office receipts from other Disney live-action adaptations, "Snow White" is the second-worst movie ever, only behind "Mufasa: The Lion King." Among the top performers were "The Lion King," which garnered $191 million, and "Beauty and the Beast" with $176 million.

Globally, the movie garnered $87 million.

Several social media users were posting screenshots of empty theater reservations at the movie to show its lack of popularity.

"I’m cryinggg LMAOOO I cannot believe how empty these seats are — nobody is buying tickets for this mess," said one viewer in Atlanta.

"At this rate, Disney might just as well stream Snow White on Disney+. No one watching is watching this movie in the theater. Ticket sales/pre-sales is completely empty," said another user.

Rachel Zegler, the lead actress of the film, was lambasted for wishing that President Donald Trump and his supporters would "never know peace." She later apologized. While the movie interjects left-wing narratives into the timeless story, far-left activists opposed it because of the inclusion of Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

Disney was also forced to retool the movie several times over outcry for and against the representation of the seven dwarves.

The movie received a very low 44% score among critics at the Rotten Tomatoes website but got a respectable 74% approval score from audiences.

Here's more about the 'Snow White' debacle:

