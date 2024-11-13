Disney princess Rachel Zegler melts down over Trump victory — says president and his voters should 'never know peace'

Disney actress Rachel Zegler said she was "heartbroken" over Donald Trump winning the election and urged her fans not to use Elon Musk's platform X due to his support of the president.

In a series of social media stories on Instagram, the "Snow White" actress said the election results left her "speechless."

"Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in," the 23-year-old opined. "Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn't want. leaning us towards a world that is fearful."



On top of admitting she shouldn't be shocked, the actress said she was "heartbroken" for her friends who woke up fearful the morning after the election. She expressed to her fans that she is "here" for them should they need to "cry," "yell," or "hug."

"The left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes," she waxed on.

'There is no help, no counsel, in any of them.'

Zegler's tone turned darker as she said she agreed with the sentiment that "more than anything," Trump supporters, voters, and Trump himself should "never know peace."

Adding to the long-held Democratic Party claim that Trump is a threat to democracy, Zegler said there is a "deep, deep sickness" in the United States, proven by the tens of millions of people who voted for Trump.

She also called the number of people who support Trump "terrifying," saying they are subscribing to a "false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity."

"There is no help, no counsel, in any of them," Zegler said of Trump supporters. "I could go on. i won't. i feel sad. you probably do, too. f*** this."



The young actress also urged her followers not to use Musk's platform because he "helped get that man elected," accusing those who are on X of "giving [Musk] business."

The New Jersey-born star has frequently rejected backlash for her commentary, attributing it to prejudice related to her ethnicity.

She said in October 2023 that those speaking against her were doing so because she is one of the many "fearless and loud" Latino performers who are "loud about having seats at the tables they deserve to be at."

The same account that posted Zegler's recent anti-Trump rant also noted her recent hyperbolic post describing why she was voting for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I'm voting for kamala harris because either she or donald trump will be president come january, and if hillary clinton (another deeply flawed candidate) had won in 2016, roe v. wade would be law today and women who are now dead from treatable pregnancy complications would be alive," she claimed.



In addition, she also implied that the Republican ticket believes "trans people and immigrants are the root" of the nation's problems. Zegler also suggested that the National Guard would be unjustly deployed on protesters if Trump wins.

"If [Kamala] loses, i worry i may never vote again."

