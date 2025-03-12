Variety gets hammered online for suggesting controversy around 'Snow White' is due to Gal Gadot's ethnicity

Variety magazine is getting obliterated online for the bizarre framing of the controversy surrounding the newest Disney movie version of "Snow White."

While the film has been lambasted for casting a multicultural version of the dwarves and for left-wing comments from the lead actress, Variety made sure readers knew that the Israeli ethnicity of actress Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, was also a problem for some on the left.

'Gal Gadot controversies: Is a Jew.'

"Disney Scales Back ‘Snow White’ Hollywood Premiere Amid Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot Controversies," was the outlet's headline for the piece.

The report said that Disney was limiting attendance at the premiere to a handful of reporters and photographers but did not comment on the reason for the decision. The Variety report referred to the fans as "toxic" for objecting to woke comments from Zegler but only called those objecting to Israeli actresses as "Pro-Palestine protesters."

The outlet was excoriated by so many on social media that its post on social media garnered 7.3 million interactions.

"Rachel Zegler controversies: Trashed the original film, trashed half the country’s politics, other woke nonsense. Gal Gadot controversies: Is a Jew," replied writer Frank Fleming.

"Gal Gadot did the unthinkable. She didn't throw her co-star under the bus, she didn't shout 'f*** America', she didn't call the audience 'sexists', no, she simply spoke up for the hostages and said she's a proud Jew and Israeli. Awful stuff, insane controversy," read another response.

"Um Gal Gadot has not done a single controversial thing in the run up to this movie release. Unless you think there’s something controversial about her identity," responded writer Megan Basham.

"Zegler is the one whose big mouth on the red carpet and social media is causing headaches for Disney execs," said another detractor.

The magazine had been similarly mocked and ridiculed for defending the utility of celebrity endorsements after Democrats suffered catastrophic losses in the 2024 election despite the support of many entertainers.

The film is scheduled for theater release on March 21.

