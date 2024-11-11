Variety gets hammered online for defending celebrity endorsements after devastating Harris loss

Variety magazine defended celebrities and scolded the public in the wake of the devastating loss for Democrats, and many did not appreciate the advice.

Music writer Chris Willman angrily denounced some in the media who blamed celebrity endorsements for the loss and, worse still, those who proclaimed that celebrity endorsements were meaningless.

The idea that entertainers and artists’ involvement somehow leads to actual voter dissuasion is a fantasy — bull*** that is happily perpetrated by the “go woke, go broke” crowd, and picked up by columnists who think that picking on limousine liberals never goes out of style. (It really doesn’t.) It’s just disappointing to see this picked up by objective journalists and by some Democrats themselves, who imagine they have practical reasons to tell the entertainment world to shut up and sing.

Willman went on to opine that celebrities had nothing to do with the loss but also argued that they did have an effect on voters and should be listened to, which appears at least somewhat contradictory.

Many on social media lashed out against the reprimand.

"She only lost because we didn't hear from MORE celebs," joked commentator Sean Medlock. "This is what I have been saying."

"Celebrities don’t stress about whether to buy groceries or put gas in their cars. They’re not worried about getting assaulted, robbed or murdered at the hands of criminal illegals because they have their own security & lives behind gates. They are completely out of touch of just how dire it is," read one popular response.

"I'll say it once again: we need to treat entertainers like the ancients did ‐ as the lowest rung on the social ladder & entirely useless at anything other than performing for our benefit," responded writer Mike Coté.

"[Y]ou people are so ridiculously out of touch with reality that it's actually funny," replied author Raven O'Connor.

"I value the opinion of rich Diddy diddlers about as much as the local homeless man telling me about a lucrative crypto opportunity," read another response.

The Harris-Walz campaign has faced fierce criticism for raising an astounding $1 billion dollars in campaign donations, spending it all in a devastating loss, and reportedly ending up in debt.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!