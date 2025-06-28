ICE, ICE, babies: Clueless celebs cry over immigration enforcement

Hollywood liberals love nothing more than embracing the “20” side of 80/20 debates.

The latest example? They’re rallying on behalf of illegal immigrants, some of whom have terrible, awful, no-good rap sheets.

German fans paid exorbitant fees to hear the Boss rant about the Trump administration. ... He wisely opted against playing the Nazi card this time ’round.

The list of stars demanding that President Donald Trump end ICE raids is growing. It may do so again by the time you read this, but for now it includes Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian, and, of course, the late-night lads.

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t cut onions before a recent telecast, meaning his eyes remained Sahara-dry during his rant against Trump’s ICE-capades. He did manage to do what CNN attempted all week — pretend the riots breaking out in Los Angeles never happened.

“There’s no riot outside. We have more so-called unrest here when one of our teams wins a championship.”

Rumor has it Kimmel’s writing staff initially wrote some “mostly peaceful” gags, but their boss decided to go full Walter Duranty instead ...

Brooks goes 'Balls'-out

“May the Schwartz be with you.”

The all-powerful Yogurt (Mel Brooks, of course) uttered that line in 1987’s “Spaceballs.” The “Star Wars” spoof never reached the dizzying heights of the master’s “Young Frankenstein,” “The Producers,” or “Blazing Saddles,” but comedy fans still hold the satire in high regard.

Now we’re getting a sequel. Of course.

Brooks himself shared the news on X, and the film will reportedly bring back Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, and Brooks to reprise their signature roles.

Any new Brooks project is worth celebrating, but let’s pause before popping any champagne bottles open. It isn’t clear if he’ll have any creative role in the sequel — he’s 98 but appears forever young.

Plus, the maestro’s “History of the World, Part II,” an exclusive Hulu miniseries, proved you can’t always go home again. That show proved minimally funny, with plenty of woke asides. Here’s hoping the sequel's more “Top Gun: Maverick” than, gasp, “Caddyshack II" ...

Arnold ICEs Kimmel

He’ll be back, as long as he doesn’t alienate his Hollywood pals.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s road back to Hollywood proved bumpy after his stint as California governor. He finally made inroads with Netflix’s “FUBAR,” which just released its second season.

His political instincts roared back this week while talking about the mostly peaceful L.A. ICE protests on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The bodybuilding legend and Kimmel spent a few moments gaslighting the audience about the riots.

Nothing to see here. Move along. (And don’t look on X or Facebook!)

Later, Ah-nold said the immigration blame game should be shared equally.

“Both of the parties do not want to go and solve this problem once and for all and create good immigration reform, the way, you know, like Senator Kennedy and John McCain worked it out, and they had a really great, great bill there. But then they didn't go for it.”

That was then, and debatably so. But one party now wants to slam the border shut and vet all new immigrants, while the other left the front door open and baked a cake so everyone within a country mile would come running.

Schwarzenegger may be the ultimate RINO, but this pose makes sense. At 77, he can’t afford to alienate any Hollywood power players ...

No room for horror in star's 'Full House'

Former “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure says she’s no fan of horror movies. Except she doesn’t stop there. She doesn’t like anyone watching horror movies in her home.

Why?

“Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home,” Bure said. “I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal.”

To be fair, some fellas find Bure’s Hallmark romances downright scary ...

'Born to Run' (his mouth)

Bruce Springsteen shared his Trump derangement syndrome with a new European country. He broke out his new routine in England last month, ignoring how local police now arrest people for posting the “wrong” social media memes.

This time, German fans paid exorbitant fees to hear the Boss rant about the Trump administration.

Springsteen’s song remains the same, but let’s give the legend his due. He wisely opted against playing the Nazi card this time ’round.

Smart.