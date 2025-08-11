Sean Feucht exclusive: 'If God can do it in my country, He can do it Canada'

Pastor and contemporary Christian music performer Sean Feucht says his recent experience in Canada — being banned from public venues in six cities — is a sobering reminder of how different America could have been under a President Kamala Harris.

In an exclusive interview, Feucht praised religious freedom under President Trump, while expressing hope that Canada would soon find its own "deliverance:"

'There are dark spiritual forces at play. And I think a lot of people's eyes are being opened to that reality.'

“It was looking really dark in the Biden administration — attacks on churches, weaponizing the IRS, weaponizing the DOJ to go after pro-life activists," Feucht told me.

"Now, we're so grateful, because we have a president that is standing up in religious liberties, the right to worship, that does fear God."

"I just did a worship record inside of the White House," Feucht marveled.

"It gives me a lot of hope that if God can do it in my country, that He can do it in Canada as well. I’m praying that those days of deliverance would come soon to the ... frozen chosen in Canada.”

Feucht told me that his real wake-up call came at his July 25 concert. After a planned appearance in Quebec City was canceled, Feucht and his team managed to find a Spanish-language evangelical church willing to host them in Montreal. Over the objections of Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante — and the presence of police — the show went ahead. Now the Ministerios Restauración Church faces a $2,500 fine.

Feucht said police who arrived on the scene did little but intimidate his congregation, declining to react even when an Antifa protester threw a smoke bomb.

Despite the less-than-warm welcome from authorities, Feucht remains determined to bring his message to Canada.

Nothing shuts us down — not the weather, not Antifa, not mayors, not governors. When we say we’re going to come somewhere and worship, we’re going to do it. ... They just could not bear to see the fact that we were not going to be controlled.

Feucht told me that he drew much of his strength from the pastors and congregants who stood with him.

“In the face of enormous opposition, we saw fearlessness,” Feucht said.

“That is a picture of what God is doing all across Canada right now — He's raising up that remnant bride, that remnant strong body that's not going to be pushed around.”

Canadian media also did its part to oppose Feucht, repeatedly labeling him “MAGA-affiliated” or an agent of Donald Trump. Feucht calls that lazy journalism.

“They’re banking on the fact that people won't actually research and look at our tons of videos and recaps and ... podcasts — you could not assume ... that we come to Canada with a MAGA agenda,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”

Anadolu/Getty Images

Feucht rose to prominence during the COVID lockdowns, when he launched "Let Us Worship" to push back against what he calls government overreach into churches.

Feucht called the anti-Christian attitude in Canada “demonic” and stood by that description during our interview, saying there were “dark spiritual forces” behind the political oppression.

“You can only say that it is spiritual, you know, that there are spiritual forces at work,” Feucht said, observing that it wasn’t just evangelicals or “churchgoing folks" who questioned the treatment he received while in Canada.

Why are you attacking … outdoor worship services, deeming them a public safety hazard and canceling all the permits and then allowing, essentially, Antifa to infiltrate a church and throw smoke bombs. I mean, it's just at the point where you begin to realize, man, there are dark spiritual forces at play. And I think a lot of people's eyes are being opened to that reality.

Feucht will return to Canada on Aug. 20 with a concert in Winnipeg, followed by shows in Saskatoon, Edmonton, and Abbotsford.

Edmonton’s event will be held on the steps of the Alberta provincial legislature at the invitation of Premier Danielle Smith. Abbotsford, despite its Bible Belt reputation, has denied him a public venue; he is petitioning that decision on his website.

“God will use things like this to expose,” Feucht said.

“It’s happening in the U.S., and in Canada, and around the world. As believers, we've got to pay attention, we've got to be like those who understand the times and the seasons in which we live."

Watch my interview with Sean Feucht here: