Pedro Pascal gets political after acting in reportedly anti-MAGA movie: 'F*** the people that try to make you scared'

Actor Pedro Pascal revealed more of his political sentiments during a press conference about his latest movie, which is described as anti-MAGA by Variety magazine.

Journalists asked Pascal if he was afraid of returning to the U.S. after making several political statements, and he vehemently rebuked the idea of fearing government retaliation. He made the comments during a press conference for his newest movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

'It’s far too intimidating the question for me to really address; I’m not informed enough.'

Variety described the movie as critically portraying the pro-Trump movement. Pascal responded passionately when the actors were asked if they were afraid of retribution.

"Fear is the way they win," the actor said.

"Keep expressing yourself and keep fighting to be who you are," said Pascal while sitting next to Joaquin Phoenix. "And, I don't know, f*** the people that try to make you scared, you know, and fight back."

He was also asked to comment on the immigration policies of President Donald Trump and admitted he wasn't informed enough to speak out definitively.

“I mean, it's obviously very scary for an actor who participated in a movie to sort of speak to issues like this. It’s far too intimidating the question for me to really address; I’m not informed enough,” he said. "I want people to be safe and to be protected, and I want very much to live on the right side of history."

He also cited his personal history as an asylum-seeker to explain his support for expansive immigration policies.

"I'm an immigrant; my parents are refugees from Chile. I myself was a refugee; we fled a dictatorship, and I was privileged enough to grow up in the U.S., after asylum in Denmark. And if weren't for that, I don't know what would have happened to us, and so I stand by those protections."

He added, however, "I’m too afraid of your question; I hardly remember what it was.”

Pascal was publicizing his new movie, "Eddington," which is about a New Mexico town's residents giving way to conspiracy theories during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie is scheduled for release in July.

Video of Pascal's comments can be viewed on the YouTube channel for Guardian News.

