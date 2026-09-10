H-1B visa sponsors put on ice by Labor Department after Sara Gonzales' investigative reporting

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales’ war on H-1B abuse is bearing fruit: Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito just clamped down on two major visa sponsors.

D’Esposito suspended Cognizant and Cloudera’s Program Electronic Review Management pipelines and H-1B applications on Tuesday. He sat down with Gonzales to break down the Trump administration’s progress on the foreign labor issue.

‘Handcuffs await.’

PERM is a regulatory hurdle employers must clear before they are allowed to sponsor employees’ green cards.

“It’s a bad time to be a fraudster right now, in the Trump 2.0 America,” Gonzales said at the top of the show. “It’s actually a bad time to be any sort of abuser of our immigration system right now, because the Trump administration is doing so many things to crack down on all kinds of fraud, from H-1B fraud to discriminating against American workers.”

Tuesday's action didn't come together overnight, D'Esposito told Gonzales.

D’Esposito spearheaded a nationwide probe in July alongside acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling and the White House Fraud Task Force. Investigators manned tip lines, executed search warrants, and interviewed both victims and suspects to secure Tuesday’s DOL action against Cognizant and Cloudera.

"Threats to American workers will NOT be tolerated," Gonzales said, reading D'Esposito's X post that announced the action. "Alongside @WHFraudTF, we’re following facts, fraud and finances. Handcuffs await."

Cognizant is a massive U.S.-Indian information technology firm. It’s one of the U.S.’ largest H-1B sponsors, with 3,510 applications approved in fiscal year 2026 and over 11,000 labor condition applications filed in fiscal year 2025. LCAs are part of the U.S. work visa approval process.

Cognizant recently announced it would hire just 1,500 U.S. college graduates in 2026, compared with its thousands of H-1B and LCA filings over the same period.

A 2024 federal jury found that Cognizant discriminated against non-Indians in hiring, and a Manhattan jury later awarded $8.4 million to a former executive who claimed he was fired after complaining about “race and national origin discrimination.”

In response to the 2024 verdict, a Cognizant spokesperson told Bloomberg: "We provide equal employment opportunities for all employees and have built a diverse and inclusive workplace that promotes a culture of belonging in which all employees feel valued, are engaged, and have the opportunity to develop and succeed."

The Manhattan jury did not find that Cognizant discriminated on the basis of race or national origin, only that the company retaliated against the employee for complaining.

Cognizant and Cloudera did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Blaze News.

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Sara Gonzales

Gonzales dove into Cognizant’s troubles in Texas.

“For viewers who are not familiar, Cognizant has a huge track record — massive importer of foreign workers here in Texas,” Gonzales said. “And just in Texas in 2025, there were 41,571 beneficiaries approved for H-1B visas. That was across 6,137 companies. One state. That's what I'm saying. Just in Texas.”

She noted that Cognizant received the most H-1B approvals in Texas and highlighted the 2024 discrimination verdict against the company.

"They've ... been up to no good for a very long time now. From 2024: They were found liable for intentional discrimination against a class of terminated non-Indian and non-South Asian Americans," Gonzales claimed.

"They've got a long track record of discriminating against American workers."

D’Esposito responded that the freeze was just the opening salvo in the Trump administration’s campaign against anti-American labor discrimination.

“It’s just the beginning. For everyone listening at home, this isn’t the end,” D’Esposito said. “I’ve already seen probably a thousand tweets today on my X post saying: 'Who else?' 'Why not this one?' Give us a minute, all right? It’s two of the biggest companies in the world that were suspended today, and we’re gonna keep at it.”

Gonzales is no stranger to H-1B investigations. She previously tracked down alleged ghost offices and suspected fraudulently registered companies with Texas Senate candidate and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R).

Paxton later issued civil investigative demands to nearly 30 North Texas businesses as a result of her reporting. Paxton thanked Gonzales by name.

Gonzales and D'Esposito teamed up to track down another alleged fraudster in August, tracing green-card-scam accusations to apparently empty offices in Dallas.

"The fact is that these foreign labor visas, especially when they're abused and extorted, are taking good-paying, fair wages away from the American people," D'Esposito told Gonzales. "That's why acting Secretary Sonderling and I, under President Trump's leadership, have made this a priority."