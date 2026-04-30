Paxton targets dozens of North Texas businesses after Sara Gonzales sounds alarm on H-1B fraud

Just a few months after BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales began exposing potential H-1B fraud in North Texas, the Office of the Attorney General has come out with a major announcement as a result of her investigations.

On Thursday morning, Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) announced that he is escalating his ongoing investigation into dozens of businesses in North Texas suspected of H-1B visa fraud.

'I want to thank Sara Gonzales for her efforts in exposing H-1B fraud across the state.'

Paxton announced that he has issued civil investigative demands into nearly 30 businesses as part of the investigation.

Among these companies, according to the press release, are Tekpro IT LLC, Fame PBX LLC, 1st Ranking Technologies LLC, Qubitz Tech Systems LLC, Blooming Clouds LLC, Virat Solutions Inc., Oak Technologies Inc., Techpath Inc., and Techquency LLC.

RELATED: Sara Gonzales confronts owner of alleged H-1B visa & autism center scam — whistleblower tells all

These companies were added to the investigation into suspected fraudulent practices, including the maintenance of "so-called 'ghost offices' as a scheme in which businesses falsely represent active operations in order to sponsor foreign workers."

“I will not allow the H-1B program to be abused by bad actors seeking to use it as a loophole for allowing foreign nationals to invade Texas,” said Paxton. “My office will continue working to uncover and put an end to fraud within the H-1B program.”

Paxton has demanded financial statements, documents identifying all employees working for these companies, records detailing the specific products or services provided, and communications related to company operations, according to the press release.

On X, Paxton gave Gonzales a shoutout for her work: "I'm taking legal action as part of my investigation into nearly 30 North Texas businesses suspected of H-1B visa fraud. I want to thank @SaraGonzalesTX for her efforts in exposing H-1B fraud across the state."

"Thank YOU for taking action!" Gonzales replied.

Gonzales celebrated the announcement on social media: "AMAZING NEWS! Ken Paxton is taking action on my H-1B investigations!"

The host of "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered" reminded her viewers that Qubitz Tech Systems LLC was featured in her first series. She added that she and her team had come across the other companies in the course of their investigation and handed the information over.

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