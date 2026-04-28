Sara Gonzales confronts owner of alleged H-1B visa & autism center scam — whistleblower tells all

Back in January, BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales released a bombshell report on an investigation into H-1B scams in Texas.

On Tuesday, Gonzales released another video of her investigation into an alleged H-1B farm posing as a day care and autism center — despite appearing to be non-operational when she visited.

'If you are not leave, I will call the police!'

And her investigation took some unexpected turns after she stumbled upon a whistleblower who was able to blow the lid off the whole operation and confronted the owner outside the buildings.

Gonzales started the video outside Allen Infant Care Center, which used to be called Golden Acorn Academy, according to her investigation. The day cares, Gonzales explained, are owned by a holdings company called Golden Qi Holdings LLC, which is also allegedly affiliated with DFW ABA Center, reportedly an autism behavioral therapy center.

RELATED: 'H-1B workers ONLY': DOJ punishes company Sara Gonzales exposed for illegal hiring practices

She showed that the complex was almost entirely empty and, notably, apparently devoid of children. The playground appeared to require maintenance and to be overtaken with tall grass and weeds.

Gonzales alleged that, on top of having an associated day care and autism center, they have sponsored "37 H-1Bs" and "they have filled out 55 Labor Condition Applications," citing USCIS data.

"The thing that is so curious about this [case] when you go digging in the data and the LCAs is that you wouldn't think that a day care center would need, you know, 'market research analysts' or 'supply chain analysts,'" Gonzales remarked.

"And yet, this company actually told the United States government that they needed foreign workers to fill those jobs," she further alleged.

While this investigation may have looked like it would take a normal course at the outset, Gonzales ran into a whistleblower at the premises who claimed to be familiar with the operation and who explained "just how bad this one gets."

The whistleblower alleged that the H-1B visa workers do not work on-site and that the immigration enforcement officials "know all about his H-1B visas," claiming that the owner has been investigated three or four times in the last three years.

She also alleged that the owner sells visas and then underpays the holders of those visas when they get to the United States. She described the company as a "foothold" in an immigration scheme.

Gonzales also confronted a man who appeared to be the owner of the companies she was investigating.

The man spoke with her in broken English, attempting to get her to simply talk to his lawyers on the phone instead. However, Gonzales kept pushing him to explain his alleged "pay-to-play" visa operation.

After some questioning, the man retreated to what Gonzales described as a "metallic rose gold BMW" with butterfly doors.

"Hey, is your dad a member of the CCP?" Gonzales asked as he slammed the door of his car.

The man drove down the road, turned around, then yelled out the window of his BMW, "If you are not leave, I will call the police!"

"I'll call the police on you for scamming my system!" Gonzales shouted after him as he sped away.

After the investigation on-site, Gonzales said that she and her team still have a lot of questions and will be referring their findings to USCIS and the Department of Labor.

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